Yesterday (September 28, 2026), the Vikings traded quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick. The deal, pending a physical, marks a swift and sobering end to the tenure of the player selected 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan. What was once projected as the franchise’s long-term answer at quarterback has instead become one of the more notable recent examples of a high draft pick failing to deliver.

McCarthy’s path was hampered from the start. He missed his entire 2024 rookie season after tearing a meniscus in the preseason. In 2025, he started 10 games, going 6-4 while completing 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. A high-ankle sprain and other injuries limited his consistency, and his accuracy issues stood out. By the 2026 offseason, the Vikings had signed Kyler Murray and re-signed Carson Wentz; McCarthy lost the starting competition and fell to third on the depth chart. When the Giants lost starter Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury, Minnesota seized the chance to move on, receiving only modest compensation for a former top-10 selection.

The label of “bust” fits because expectations were high and the results never approached them. Drafted to be a franchise cornerstone after leading Michigan to a national title, McCarthy produced limited production, persistent health problems, and no clear trajectory as a reliable starter. Analysts have already grouped him with other first-round quarterbacks who started 10 or fewer games for the teams that drafted them, such as Paxton Lynch, Trey Lance, and Johnny Manziel. The Vikings’ willingness to accept a future mid-round pick after just two seasons and 10 starts reflects how sharply his value had fallen.

For the Giants, the acquisition is a low-cost opportunity to add a young quarterback with pedigree while their own situation is unsettled. For the Vikings, it closes a chapter that never truly opened. McCarthy may yet revive his career in New York under John Harbaugh, whose brother Jim coached him in college. But based on his brief, injury-marred, and statistically underwhelming time in Minnesota, the trade confirms that the high draft capital invested in him did not yield a productive NFL starter. In that sense, the move crystallizes why most now view J.J. McCarthy as a draft bust.

Leave a comment