The decision by the sickeningly woke Rochester Public Schools to close schools for Eid al-Adha beginning in the 2027–28 school year is surrender. That district is in the process of being conquered.

The desire to “accommodate” religious “diversity” is disgusting, closing an entire public school district for a cult observance disguised as religion sets a troubling precedent and moves public education further away from its core mission: educating students. Reports indicate the district considered attendance declines and demographic changes when developing the proposal.

So what? Declining attendance from a hostile “community” is no big deal. They made that choice, RPS didn’t. It hurts them, not us. It keeps them down, not us. Like I said, they made that choice, they get to live with the consequences of the choices they made.

Islam has never contributed anything to this country (or anywhere). It is not part of our history. They never have been. And it is not contributing anything to our country now.

That so-called religion that more closely resembles a cult is completely incompatible with western society.

This is total weakness and surrender. Not to mention pandering.

We don’t need to accommodate and include other cultures, they need to assimilate in to ours. We don’t owe it to anybody under any circumstances. Diversity does not make us stronger, it makes us weaker and a conquered people. We have an American way of life, an American culture, diversity waters us down until we lose who we are and that is not acceptable.

And it begins with garbage like this at the Rochester Public Schools.

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