Another day, another multi-million-dollar progressive “violence interrupter” program revealed to be the bureaucratic equivalent of a motivational poster taped over a bullet hole. An audit shows Minneapolis’ violence interrupter program lacks basic oversight. Minneapolis city government treats public safety like a DEI grant competition. And now the mayor, in a rare flash of fiscal sobriety (or election-year panic), is floating cuts. Cue the pearl-clutching from the usual suspects who swear that paying community “interrupters” to wander around and “de-escalate” is somehow more effective than, you know, actual policing.

What a masterpiece of modern urban policy. Hire people with zero measurable accountability, hand them a clipboard and a slogan, then act surprised when the body count doesn’t magically drop and the paperwork is a dumpster fire. Oversight? That’s for the little people. In the progressive model, “community-based solutions” are sacred until the audit arrives and reveals the same old story: fuzzy goals, weak metrics, and a whole lot of taxpayer money vanishing into the void while shootings continue on schedule.

These programs are the political class’s favorite empty calorie. They let politicians pose as compassionate innovators without the inconvenience of enforcing laws or locking up the people actually pulling triggers. Violence interrupters: the soft-power version of “defund the police,” complete with grants, press conferences, and zero hard evidence that they’re anything more than expensive social theater. If the program worked half as well as the press releases claim, Minneapolis wouldn’t need an audit to discover it has the operational discipline of a lemonade stand run by toddlers.

Cuts? Good. Start there. Then keep going. The joke isn’t that the program lacks oversight. The joke is that anyone still pretends these feel-good interventions are a serious substitute for consequences, deterrence, and cops who show up. Minneapolis has been running this failed experiment long enough. The results are in. The body bags didn’t get the memo about “interrupting.”

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