I normally don’t stick my nose in another state’s business because I don’t live there, but this is too asinine and worthy to pass on..

Meet woke Democrat Marc Broklawski. As you can plainly see in the photo, he has that stupid look on his face all libs have, you could spot him coming a mile away, that stupid look is like a sign on their back’s that reads, “Kick Me,” and that’s exactly what it means when libtards like him enter the area.

Let’s go ahead and set this up:

Let’s put this in perspective. Democrats, the party of slavery that started a civil war over it, in Virginia, the capitol of the Confederate States of America, and 160 years after their defeat, the Virginia Democrats still aren’t over it.

It wasn't enough for Virginia Democrat and Abigail Spanberger volunteer Antia Martineau to hold up a sign that said Winsome Earle-Sears shouldn't be able to share her water fountain if she wasn't ok with men in girls' bathrooms. No no. Democrats are now BLAMING Winsome for the sign because she has 'objectionable beliefs' ...

Excuse me?

These dumbasses are racist, but they’re blaming a black woman for their own racism? Make it make sense. I think there’s been a fair amount of inbreeding in that state’s Democrat Party. Unreal!

This is where that woke dumbass Marc Broklawski gets involved as you can see. Trying to blame Winsome Sears for their sign. It’s like the bus stopped on Clown Street. See what I mean about the Left being mentally unstable? This is nuts.

He pulled a big boner, and I don’t mean his husband’s 🦄. Check this out.

Now you know why Leftists are obsessed with language. They twist and turn to get things to mean what they want them to mean, even though the word itself has nothing to do with it. In this case, the word is cabal.

So “cabal” is an antisemitic word because Marc Broklawski is Jewish and he says so! 🤣🤣🤣 He’s so defensive, that means what he and his cohorts who were labelled a cabal must have hit a nerve pretty close to home, otherwise he wouldn’t be so defensive.

What a little girl! He should be in his basement playing with his Barbie or having a tea party with his mommy. 😆😆😆

Let’s go ahead and see what the Merriam Webster Dictionary says the word “cabal”means, sources other than a dictionary don’t count because they’re not real.

I’m not seeing anything antisemitic about that, how about you?

Oh I know, if you go back in history to the word’s origin…

Nope, not there either.

“Received or traditional lore” has absolutely nothing to do whatsoever with antisemitism.

The final word from Winsome Sears is a brutal dose of reality.

Like I said, in their quest for party purity the inbreeding didn’t work out and now the offspring are stupid, it won’t be long and the Virginia Democrats will be catching up to and surpassing the Whitaker family from neighboring West Virginia. Most of Democrats already have similar physical and mental traits!

