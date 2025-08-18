Lake Minnetonka has always been a gathering place—fishermen at dawn, families swimming at noon, sailors catching the breeze at dusk. But in recent years, one activity has risen above the rest, quite literally: wakesurfing. Using specially designed boats that generate surf-sized waves, wakesurfers have transformed parts of the lake into inland oceans. For enthusiasts, it’s exhilarating!

An activist group called Citizens for Sharing Lake Minnetonka is asking the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) to adopt new restrictions. Their proposal would require wakesurfing to take place at least 600 feet from shore, in waters 20 feet deep or more, and only within zones of at least 250 acres. The group also suggests banning the activity in small bays before noon, ending it an hour before sunset, and capping boat weights to prevent the biggest wakes.

In that post, if you need a refresher or missed it, this is part of what I wrote:

I can see it now, regulating what size of a boat you may have, how big of an engine you can have, banning boats altogether from a certain area, or lake.

It didn’t take them long, did it? About a week or so, right?

They are doing everything I told you they would do. You just read it, and it’s on their website.

And what was that other thing I said in that post from last week?

I said this:

When these people tell you who they are, you best listen, pay attention and believe them.

What those environmental zealots at Citizens for sharing Lake Minnetonka want is to control recreation on the lake, and it has nothing to do with “sharing Lake Minnetonka.” Notice how everything has to comply with their wishes? That’s not by accident, and also why you never want to reach a compromise with them. I warned about that in the crosspost version of my post that appeared only on Lake Minnetonka Odds & Ends:

When they’re done with wake boats, they’ll be back for more which is why it is extremely important to hold firm, do not compromise, once you’ve done that, you’ve lost. I must repeat, no compromise. I can’t stress enough how important that is.

I touched on that study they’re using last week. Those people act like, and are pushing a false narrative of that study being etched in stone, absolute fact and the final word. It is not. That study has not been peer reviewed, that study was commissioned and carried out by pro-environmental research, it is not neutral. In the real world it would be like Cleveland Cliffs commissioning a study of the benefits of dumping taconite tailings in to Lake Minnetonka., and then elevating that non-peer reviewed study as “settled science.”

These environmentalist zealots have caused more harm than good. They’ve closed businesses they don’t like, they’ve driven up the cost of energy, increased the cost of goods and products, and taken the fun out of a good portion of life, all unnecessarily, and of course, “it’s for environment.” Well, man is the environment too, and I will not be a slave to the environment. As I said last week, this is going to be all about “saving our lakes.” That is how they’re framing their takeover of our lake.

I mentioned last week they’re already organized and pushing, that now was the time to push back. This is from their website.

I told you so.

These people need to be stopped because they’re not going to stop at just this. This is just a beginning.

Don’t doubt me on this. Everything I told you they were going to do, they have. I just proved it in this post with their receipts.

