Minnesota Democrats talk endlessly about “transparency,” but when it comes to governing, they prefer secrecy. The latest proof? A “secret letter” quietly sent by two DFL legislators to Governor Tim Walz, urging him to appoint their preferred allies to the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents. Days later, two of those names—surprise, surprise—were Walz’s official appointees.

If this sounds like Chicago-style politics creeping into Minnesota, that’s because it is.

Rep. Marion Rarick, a Republican from Maple Lake and co-chair of the House Higher Education Committee, didn’t mince words. She called out the scheme for what it was: a deliberate stall tactic to avoid the open, bipartisan process the legislature has always used to elect regents. Instead of debate, transparency, and compromise, DFL insiders took the backroom route. They let the legislative clock run out, then whispered in Walz’s ear when nobody was looking.

This isn’t some minor appointment we’re talking about. The U of M Board of Regents controls a multibillion-dollar enterprise that educates our kids, runs a massive hospital system, and drives research that affects every Minnesotan. Who sits on that board shapes tuition rates, academic priorities, and even the future of rural healthcare. And the DFL decided the best way to fill those seats was with secret notes and political favors.

Here are the facts: The legislature had until May 19 to elect regents. It didn’t. Two days later, Sen. Omar Fateh and Rep. Dan Wolgamott—both Democrats—sent Walz a letter with four hand-picked names. Two of those people, Kowsar Mohamed and Ellen Luger, now hold seats on the board. Not coincidentally, several appointees are major DFL donors with deep ties to the governor.

Is it legal? Technically, yes. But legal doesn’t mean right. Minnesotans expect honesty and openness. What they got instead was a shady deal that looks an awful lot like “pay-to-play.”

Even some Democrats are uncomfortable. Fateh, one of the letter’s authors, later complained that Walz stacked the board with wealthy insiders rather than grassroots voices. That’s telling. When even the architects of the scheme are backpedaling, you know the whole thing stinks.

Let’s be honest: if Republicans had done this, the outrage from the DFL and the media would be deafening. Editorial boards would be screaming about corruption. Protesters would be camped out at the Capitol. But because it’s Walz and his one-party machine, the usual watchdogs shrug. The double standard is glaring—and Minnesotans notice.

This episode highlights what one-party control really looks like. The DFL runs the House, the Senate, and the governor’s office. And instead of using that power responsibly, they used it to rig a supposedly independent governing board. They didn’t trust the voters’ representatives to deliberate openly. They didn’t trust the public to hear the debate. Instead, they chose secrecy, partisanship, and political payback.

The damage is bigger than one round of appointments. It erodes trust in the university, which is already facing declining enrollment, ballooning costs, and a crisis of confidence from parents and taxpayers. If the public thinks the Board of Regents is just another DFL clubhouse, why should anyone take its decisions seriously?

It also erodes the role of the legislature. By ducking responsibility, lawmakers gave Walz free rein to reward his political friends. That’s not oversight—that’s abdication. And once you hand power to the governor, good luck getting it back.

Minnesota deserves better. Regent candidates should earn their place in the daylight, through debate, scrutiny, and bipartisan compromise—not through secret letters and campaign donations. If Walz and the DFL think this kind of governing will go unnoticed, they’re mistaken. Minnesotans are sick of one-party rule that plays by its own rules.

The solution is simple: shine a light on the process. Recommit to the joint legislative convention for selecting regents. End the backroom games. And most importantly, hold Walz and the DFL accountable for treating a great public university like their personal fiefdom.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant. And it’s time to disinfect the rot of secret-letter politics in Minnesota.

