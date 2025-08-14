Just when you think Gov. Tim Walz can’t get any more sleazy… he does.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has appointed Samuel Heins and Ellen Luger as interim members of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents. Both of whom have donated thousands to Walz’s campaigns and Democrat causes.

Samuel Heins:

- Donated $11,000 directly to Walz’s campaign between 2018–2023.

- Gave $25,000 to the Harris Victory Fund in October of 2024.

Ellen Luger:

- Donated $4,000+ to Walz’s campaign from 2018–2022.

The appointments come after a legislative deadlock left four Regent seats vacant, giving Walz the power to make interim selections without a joint House-Senate confirmation.

This move raises questions about political favoritism and whether top donor access played a role in the high-profile Regent appointments.