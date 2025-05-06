Higher bar. Different set of standards. Changing the rules in the middle of the game. How very Democrat.

Federal law states that the Boundary Waters is off limits to development of any kind. The mine can not be inside the BWCA Wilderness, and it isn’t. Test samples can’t even be extracted. The mine is not within BWCA Wilderness, so there isn’t a problem at all.

A higher bar? What’s a higher bar? Three yards outside the BWCA? Three thousand feet? How about three miles? Is that acceptable to the environmental zealots?

It is none of those. The proposed mine would be five miles from the border of the BWCA. Five miles. Not feet, not yards, but miles. Five miles.

Ely Echo Editorial: Walz continues to show his true colors

If there was anyone left wondering where Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz stands on mining, his recent comments should clear up any confusion. Walz, who failed in his bid to become vice president, had in the past tried to appear as a neutral DFLer when it came to copper-nickel mining on the Iron Range. At an event in the Twin Cities, Walz not only questioned where copper-nickel mining could be done but also whether the technology to do it safely is available at this point in time. According to a story in the Minnesota Tribune, Walz said there should be a higher bar for approving copper-nickel mines near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness compared with other areas and cast doubt on whether technology is advanced enough to produce the metals without polluting water. “I just think you have to take it into the context of how special the place is,” Walz said. “Is the technology able to do it? I don’t think it is at this point in time.” Keeping in mind Walz is a politician, not a scientist, we will keep his comments relative to the current state of affairs with the DFL party. Outgoing U.S. Sen. Tina Smith has revealed her true colors as well, taking direct aim at the future of northeast Minnesota with her bill to ban copper-nickel mining anywhere near the BWCA. We’ve heard DFLers in the past say Smith was someone the Range could work with and that she was willing to listen to both sides. Well, she must be deaf in her right ear. This really comes down to Twin Metals Minnesota and the proposed underground mine project that could provide a most-desperately needed economic lifeline to our area and provide our country with a supply of much-needed minerals. As we’ve pointed out before, no one questions that the minerals are there and no one should question that one day soon we’re going to need them. That day could be sooner than later with the national political power of President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress. Both Barack Obama and Joe Biden were firmly against mining projects like Twin Metals. But Trump and his “Drill baby, drill” mantra may help our area to see a brighter future with more jobs, more families moving here and more kids in our school system.

