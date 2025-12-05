There can be no denying Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is a cry baby Karen. I’m kind of surprised he hasn’t wet himself, maybe he has, he just wears Depends.

He’s crying because people who have lived under his shitty governance, if you can call it that, for almost eight years call him a retard. The guy is such a pussy he can’t even say ‘retarded,’ he says, “the R word.” That’s just pathetic.

Watch him cry, whine, and throw a self righteous, holier than thou tantrum, much like a little two year old.

Tim Walz isn’t a real man, he’s a pathetic, sorry excuse of a human being. A walking, mouth breathing greenhouse gas emitter. He lives in a tiny bubble, the media protects him and when he speaks it’s never outside an echo chamber. When real, ordinary Minnesotans see him or drive by his house and yell, “retard” he crumbles, he whines, he victimizes and falsely tells whoever will listen that it’s dangerous rhetoric that incites violence, etc… Whatever happened to “sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me”? We’ve become pussified, and something so simple as calling someone a retard is on equal footing as a capital crime. Pussiness.

It wasn’t that long ago Walz was calling Trump and his supporters Nazi’s, Fascists, Dictator, celebrating a rumor that the President of the United States died, among numerous other things. And he can’t take being called, “seriously retarded?”

Walz, the media and the Democrat Party are hypocrites and they don’t even know it. They’ve been doing it for so long and so often, it just doesn’t register and they get away with it because the media and the people who vote for them are dimwits, not the most intelligent, they’re incapable of independent critical thinking. They believe what they are told to believe. Pure ideologues, like programmed drones. In other words, they’re retarded.

