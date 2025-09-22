If you thought the fall of Minneapolis during the riots was bad, wait until you see “Tampon Tim” react to Jimmy Kimmel losing his TV show. According to Minnesota’s doomsday governor, it’s basically the apocalypse.

Yes, Walz has officially sounded the End Times alarm — not because fentanyl is flooding the streets, not because small businesses were torched under his watch, not because carjackings are through the roof — but because America will no longer be subjected to Jimmy Kimmel’s nightly stand-up routine about how dumb Republicans are.

Some politicians invoke Churchill in dark times. Walz? He invokes late-night comedians. Imagine Paul Revere galloping through the streets screaming, “ The monologues are canceled! The monologues are canceled!” That’s Tim Walz in 2025.

This is the same guy who couldn’t even order the National Guard on time when Minneapolis was on fire, but now he’s ready to wage a holy war because a TV ass clown lost his desk and mug. If only Walz had shown half this passion when Minneapolis was looted into rubble.

Let’s get real: Jimmy Kimmel didn’t get “silenced.” He got boring. His ratings sank harder than Walz’s approval outside Minneapolis. Viewers fled faster than businesses during the riots. People were sick of being lectured by a guy whose punchlines sound like rejected MSNBC scripts.

But Walz? He treated the cancellation like a state funeral. You’d think he lost his favorite horse that gives him a healthy shot of go juice instead of a hateful celebrity who thinks his jokes are the bomb. Nobody else does.

Meanwhile, Minnesotans are just trying to survive under his leadership. Grocery bills look like mortgage payments, schools are falling apart, streets are more dangerous than ever — and “Tampon Tim” is busy lighting candles for Saint Jimmy of Hollywood who was never funny.

If the apocalypse is really here, it’s not because Jimmy Kimmel is gone. It’s because Minnesota is stuck with Tim Walz, a man who governs like an understudy in his own state but turns into a Greek tragedy narrator whenever a late-night host loses airtime.

Minnesota doesn’t need a governor who cries over canceled comedians. It needs a leader like Kristin Robbins. And right now, all it has is Tim Walz — the drama queen of the Midwest.

