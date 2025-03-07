A Democrat is incapable of answering one question. That question is, how much is enough? If you ask a Democrat that question, they will always answer that question with a question. And that question will be, how much do you have? And when they take that, they’ll ask, how much more can you get your hands on?

Minnesota Democrats led by Gov. Tim Walz blew through a 19 billion dollar budget surplus in a matter of days. That wasn’t enough, so they raised 10 billion dollars in new taxes. They want another round of tax increases this session to sustain their 41% increase in the size of the state budget.

Why? Because they spent their way in to a budget deficit forecast.

Of course the Democrats will refuse to consider cutting what they created the past two years, they will refuse to shrink the size of government, oh no. They will instead insist on raising taxes to sustain that 41% increase in government, and to add new spending. Cutting is always off the table with them.

Minnesota is facing a worsening economic situation as new state budget projections paint a troubling picture of the state’s finances. MMB has projected that the state will face a $5.995 billion deficit in fiscal years 2028-29. Back in November, the deficit for those fiscal years was projected to be roughly $5.1 billion. In February of 2023, Minnesota had a projected budget surplus of roughly $17.5 billion. However, Democrats in control of the Minnesota Legislature and the state governorship embarked on an unprecedented spending spree when they crafted the state’s two-year budget in 2023. In short, Democrats passed new programs and spent a significant amount of money which ballooned the state’s two-year budget to a record $72 billion amount. For context, the state’s prior two-year budget, crafted in 2021, was just over $51 billion. This roughly 40% increase in spending was paid for with new taxes, one-time federal money, and by tapping into the projected surplus funds. Now, the record surplus is gone.

Minnesota is in decline. As long as there is a DFL, Minnesota will continue its decline. It’s already a cesspool. People leaving, population declining, crime, businesses relocating, and it’s the Democrats that did it.

The state has been under DFL control since 2011, including a trifecta, all three branches for two of those years. They can’t blame Republicans, and as silly as it sounds, they can’t blame Trump, but they are. Typical Democrats, always blaming someone else for the mess they create.

Things are not going to get better here, they are going to get worse, particularly when Walz and the DFL’s green energy/climate and environmental policies begin to take hold.

Leave a comment

Share

Share Minnesota Madness