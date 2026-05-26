Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
21m

Tim (Stolen Valor never a Command Sgt Major) Walz, a proven communist sympathizer, and Keith Ellison, a corrupt, lying Attorney General who just happens to be Muslim and prosecutes a police officer for the death of a career criminal who overdosed on fentanyl and was never choked. What pair could be more incapable of dishonesty? Why, with their backgrounds, I'm surprised that Minnesota isn't all goodness and light!

I think I just vomited in my mouth.

Minnesota is probably not the most corrupt state in the union, but it's close. I say deport the illegals, charge the sympathizers and enablers, and get rid of the Democrat-Farmer-Labor party, which seems to be a major root of the evil that plagues Minnesota.

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dave's avatar
dave
18m

Retarded tim

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