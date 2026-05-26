This story broke late last Thursday. I chose not to publish it until today for a couple of reasons. One, it was too late in the day, two, Friday’s posts were already scheduled, and three, going right in to the holiday weekend, not many would have seen it, and by today, it would be forgotten.

Walz is trying to sue the Trump administration to block fraud prosecutions in Minnesota. People with nothing to hide, innocent people not involved with any criminal wrongdoing, don’t do that, period.

From Thursday:

NOW: Tim Walz was just exposed for actively SUING the Trump administration to BLOCK fraud prosecutions in the SNAP program



Wtf?! And yet Walz claims CREDIT for these fraud raids



AAG MCDONALD: “It’s very obvious to any honest broker that this type of fraud escalating in Minnesota could have only happened if the people responsible for doling out the money were were willfully blind to the conduct that was ongoing in Minnesota!”



“They should open their books and all of these programs. Open the books and allow us to have access to the documentary evidence that we need to prove these offenses.”



“They’ve not done that. One example is the SNAP program funded by USDA. Millions and millions of dollars. We’ve asked them for those records. They’re suing us to prevent us from accessing those records!”



What is he hiding? HE KNOWS.

Walz and his co-conspirator, Attorney General Keith Ellison should both be in a federal penitentiary.

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