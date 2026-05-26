Walz exposed for actively suing Trump admin to block fraud prosecutions
Walz and Ellison, the gruesome twosome both knew, both involved, both complicit
This story broke late last Thursday. I chose not to publish it until today for a couple of reasons. One, it was too late in the day, two, Friday’s posts were already scheduled, and three, going right in to the holiday weekend, not many would have seen it, and by today, it would be forgotten.
Walz is trying to sue the Trump administration to block fraud prosecutions in Minnesota. People with nothing to hide, innocent people not involved with any criminal wrongdoing, don’t do that, period.
NOW: Tim Walz was just exposed for actively SUING the Trump administration to BLOCK fraud prosecutions in the SNAP program
Wtf?! And yet Walz claims CREDIT for these fraud raids
AAG MCDONALD: “It’s very obvious to any honest broker that this type of fraud escalating in Minnesota could have only happened if the people responsible for doling out the money were were willfully blind to the conduct that was ongoing in Minnesota!”
“They should open their books and all of these programs. Open the books and allow us to have access to the documentary evidence that we need to prove these offenses.”
“They’ve not done that. One example is the SNAP program funded by USDA. Millions and millions of dollars. We’ve asked them for those records. They’re suing us to prevent us from accessing those records!”
What is he hiding? HE KNOWS.
Walz and his co-conspirator, Attorney General Keith Ellison should both be in a federal penitentiary.
Tim (Stolen Valor never a Command Sgt Major) Walz, a proven communist sympathizer, and Keith Ellison, a corrupt, lying Attorney General who just happens to be Muslim and prosecutes a police officer for the death of a career criminal who overdosed on fentanyl and was never choked. What pair could be more incapable of dishonesty? Why, with their backgrounds, I'm surprised that Minnesota isn't all goodness and light!
I think I just vomited in my mouth.
Minnesota is probably not the most corrupt state in the union, but it's close. I say deport the illegals, charge the sympathizers and enablers, and get rid of the Democrat-Farmer-Labor party, which seems to be a major root of the evil that plagues Minnesota.
Retarded tim