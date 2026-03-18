The Walz administration’s failure to produce a legally required Medicaid eligibility report is more than a clerical error—it’s a warning sign that raises suspicion.

Under Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota’s safety-net programs (welfare) have grown faster than the state’s ability to oversee them. A missing report—mandated by law to show who is removed from Medicaid after eligibility checks—undermines basic transparency and indicates there is something to hide, usually fraud and/or theft.

That matters even more now, as the state faces fraud investigations and federal scrutiny over how taxpayer dollars are managed.

That issue is simple: if the state refuses to produce routine oversight reports, how can it credibly claim it’s controlling fraud or ensuring only eligible recipients receive benefits? It can’t.

This isn’t just about a late document—it’s about whether Minnesota’s massive DFL created system is accountable at all.

Clearly, it is not.

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