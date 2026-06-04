Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that former Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill will chair a new council to document “the truth” about immigration enforcement efforts in Minnesota.

Whose truth? The real truth, or the activist-agitator-Antifa revised version?

Pretty sure we normal people know the answer.

Walz said his new council will “help create a lasting public record of both the harm endured and the resilience Minnesotans demonstrated during this difficult chapter in our state’s history.”

Walz just gave it away right there with three words.

“…the harm endured…”

This is just a big pile of bullshit and more wasteful spending of the taxpayer dollars.

The governor released a list of council members this week and named Cahill as the chair. Cahill is most well known as the judge who presided over former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial and has faced criticism for his rulings in that case, including his decision to not allow certain police training documents to be shown to the jury.

And who else is on this truth council?

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and The Advocates for Human Rights each were allowed to appoint one member to the council.

You can’t get any more to the extreme far left than that. A crooked activist judge, the ACLU, and some way left activist organization along with Tim Walz. I’m surprised he didn’t drag some Antifa asshole in to this fictional fairy tale writing session.

You have the extreme far left deciding what the truth will be, that’s the bottom line.

Minnesota is such a fucked up State.

Leave a comment