Minnesota governor Tim Walz has been a disastrous failure. He’s been a horrible governor and an even worse human being if you can justify calling him a human being. From his total failure to quash the George Floyd riots before uptown burned, a police precinct station abandoned for the first and only time in U.S. history, and over 500 million dollars in damages.

Let’s not forget his Orwellian Third Reich-like Covid diktats and blunders to his snitch line, to his “offensive” online speech data base, excusing crime, and the fraud, my God the fraud is unbelievable. Close to 700 million dollars in taxpayer money and speaking of fraud, another one was just discovered and I’ll touch on that gem in my next evening post.

The expansion of big government by 44%. He (and the DFL) blew 35 billion dollars. Is anybody’s life any better? No, of course not, it’s worse. Here’s the general summary. 19 billion dollar budget surplus… gone. Anybody benefit from that spending spree? Oh yeah, illegal aliens did. Then taxes were raised by 10 billion dollars, anybody benefit? Once again, illegal aliens did. They kept spending to a 6 billion dollar deficit. Add it up it comes to 35 billion dollars. Now he and the DFL have invented a new tax that I’ll tell you about in an upcoming post this week.

So when this tornado of a governor leaving nothing but destruction in his wake, was surrounded by Trump flagged boats and heckled by a guy with a bullhorn (I recognise his voice and I think I know who he is) Saturday during the fishing opener, I loved it! I hope there was so much commotion on the water he got skunked. Tim “Stolen Valor” Walz is a total and complete douchebag.

Watch the video and enjoy. I did!

