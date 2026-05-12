Tim Walz didn’t just pardon a criminal last week. He sent a message — loud and clear — to every law-abiding Minnesotan: screw your safety, screw your laws, and screw you, too!

In an emergency session of Minnesota’s Board of Pardons, Walz intervened to shield At “Ricky” Chandee, a Laotian illegal alien facing deportation after violent felony convictions that federal authorities say included three violent assaults. ICE had detained Chandee during Operation Metro Surge and prepared to remove him from the country. Walz stepped in at the eleventh hour to stop it.

Think about the priorities here.

Minnesota families are worried about rising crime, fentanyl, collapsing public trust, and overwhelmed immigration enforcement. Yet Walz chose to spend political capital rescuing a deportable violent offender from federal authorities. A man whose green card was revoked because of violent crimes.

The most revealing part was the rhetoric. Walz accused the federal government of “retribution” and portrayed ICE agents as villains for enforcing laws already on the books. This is now standard operating procedure for Democrat politicians: demonize immigration enforcement, sanctify the offender, and shame anyone who objects as cruel or extreme.

But ordinary Americans understand something basic that elite progressives refuse to admit: citizenship matters. Borders matter. Sovereignty matters. If violent criminal convictions are no longer grounds for deportation, then what exactly is the standard?

And why should legal aliens — the millions who followed the rules, waited in line, respected the law, and became citizens properly, accept a system where politically connected activists can pressure governors into overriding immigration consequences for convicted offenders?

This pardon is a declaration that Minnesota Democrats sees ICE as the enemy and immigration enforcement itself as morally illegitimate.

Walz could have respected the legal process. Instead, he staged a made-for-headlines emergency pardon session to obstruct federal enforcement and score points with activist constituencies ahead of a national election cycle.

We Minnesotans should ask ourselves a simple question: if this DFL administration is willing to mobilize emergency state power to protect a deportable violent offender, who exactly is the DFL Minnesota government working for?

We know the answer.

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