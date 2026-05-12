Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Inverted Pyramid's avatar
Inverted Pyramid
29m

It would be interesting to know what authority Walz incorporates to protect his constituents since it was a federal crime.

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
4m

Honeymooned in the PRC, traveled there many times, some times with children, did the chicken dance when his Guard unit was deployed to the war zone, committed stolen valor by claiming to be a combat vet, and lied about his rank. There should be no wonder about a pardon that is morally and legally offensive. It's who Tampon Tim is, and it's who DSF is as well. Until Minnesota cleans up it's act, there will be more of these shenanigans, not less.

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