Could it be true? It could. Anything is possible and nothing would surprise me at this point.

There’s chatter out there on social media claiming Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will resign from office in a week. That would be welcome news!

Walz. Resign? Not likely. He’s a Democrat and they have an unquenchable thirst for power and control, especially Walz, and that makes me question this. And I’m not alone. Over on Twitchy a lot of others, most actually aren’t buying it either.

I did what I always do when it comes to posting something “controversial.” I wanted proof before I would post about the governor resigning. Sources, etc… Something the left never does if it hurts their fantasies.

I checked on all the local media sites and found nothing. I did a Google search and found nothing. I did an AI search and found nothing. I searched Blois Olson’s feeds and found nothing. I searched other local reliable sources and found nothing. Taking a second look at Carter Hughes X post he names no sources and links to no sources. Things aren’t looking too good about his credibility. Not only that, but he has nothing to do with Minnesota, doesn’t even live here.

He even pinned that post. That’s going out on a limb. Anything is possible but right now, as of this writing, this is a rumor. It has not been verified. It is in my opinion misinformation and fake news.

