Minnesota’s worst Governor in history, Tim Walz, the lame-duck architect of Minnesota’s worst public-funds fraud in modern history, is not content to simply limp out of office with his tail tucked between his legs. He is actively trying to undermine the very independent Office of Inspector General that the Legislature created to clean up the mess he and his administration spent 8 years enabling.

Republican Sens. Michael Kreun and Mark Koran revealed that nonpartisan staff informed them the Walz administration planned to post high-level job openings for the new OIG before an Inspector General is even hired. The inspector general position itself is still open, with the appointment process deliberately designed to run into next year under a new governor and a Senate confirmation requiring a three-fifths vote. Staffing the office first would let Walz’s people install loyalists, lock in contracts, and set the culture of an agency whose entire reason for existence is independence from the very political machine that oversaw billions in waste, abuse, and fraud.

Kreun and Koran put it plainly: “This is an absolute overreach by the Walz administration to undermine the independence of the Office of Inspector General… We are appalled at such a brazen move by a lame-duck Governor who oversaw the largest fraud schemes our state has seen.”

House Speaker and Republican gubernatorial nominee Lisa Demuth called out the move immediately and put the onus where it belongs: on Amy Klobuchar, Walz’s hand chosen successor and longtime political ally. Demuth demanded that Klobuchar convince her “top ally” to stop interfering before the OIG even begins its mission. Klobuchar’s campaign offered the usual silence, because she and Walz has no interest in stopping the fraud and risk alienating one of their voter bloc’s.

This is classic Walz, Flanagan and DFL machinery. For years his administration that includes full partner Peggy Flanagan looked the other way, delayed, soft-pedaled, and failed to fire anyone of consequence while fraud metastasized through child nutrition, Medicaid, housing, and child-care programs. Now that an independent watchdog has finally been forced into existence by bipartisan pressure, the same crowd that failed so spectacularly wants to put its fingerprints all over the hiring before the new boss even arrives.

Minnesotans didn’t create an Office of Inspector General so a departing, power-hungry governor with a disastrous record could stack it with his own failed people. It was created so the next administration, and the public, could finally get honest answers and real accountability. Walz’s attempt to short-circuit that independence is the final proof that he never intended real reform. He intended control.

The remedy is simple: no more postings until an independent Inspector General is selected and confirmed. Anything less is just Walz protecting the culture, his and Flanagan’s culture that produced the scandal in the first place.

Leave a comment