The latest Minnesota Poll delivers a damning verdict on Governor Tim Walz and the radical Democrat agenda that has gripped the state. With his approval rating plunging to the lowest point in his tenure—hovering around 39% according to the Star Tribune/KARE 11/Hubbard School poll—Minnesotans are sending a clear message: enough is enough.

As Walz limps toward the end of his time in office, the numbers don’t lie. A majority of voters disapprove of his performance, with particularly sharp rejection in greater Minnesota, where seven in ten have had it with the endless tax-and-spend experiments, soft-on-crime policies, and the bureaucratic incompetence. This isn’t just fatigue—it’s a referendum on years of prioritizing progressive virtue-signaling over the kitchen-table issues that matter to working families.

Compounding Walz’s woes is the state’s resounding thumbs-down to the new Minnesota-Somali flag. Half of Minnesotans disapprove of the redesigned blue-and-white banner rammed through by the DFL-controlled Legislature and signed by Walz, while only 30% approve. Republicans are nearly unanimous in their opposition—90% against it—seeing it for what it is: an elitist effort to erase Minnesota’s heritage in favor of abstract, politically correct, woke imagery that few outside the sick progressive enclaves in the Twin Cities can even explain.

This flag fiasco perfectly encapsulates Walz’s governorship. Instead of focusing on skyrocketing costs, failing schools, or the waves of fraud plaguing state programs, Democrats obsessed over changing a symbol that represented our state’s history, agriculture, and identity. The old flag wasn’t perfect, but it connected Minnesotans to their past. The new one? A forgettable Somali logo that polls show most people actively hate two years later. This is what happens when out-of-touch woke politicians treat governance like a campus activism project.

The broader context makes Walz’s unpopularity even more glaring. His administration has been dogged by massive fraud scandals in social services, including child nutrition and Medicaid programs bleeding billions. While families struggle with inflation and high taxes, millions vanish into bureaucratic black holes. Yet Walz’s response has too often been deflection rather than accountability. No wonder even some traditional Democrats are peeling away, with his support slipping among his own base.

Minnesota has long prided itself on pragmatism—“Minnesota Nice” used to mean common sense, fiscal responsibility, and looking out for neighbors, not indulging every coastal-left trend. Under Walz, that ethos has eroded. We’ve seen education politicized, public safety undermined by progressive prosecutors and policies that coddle criminals, and energy costs rising as ideology trumps reliability. The new flag was just the latest top-down imposition from a party that thinks it knows better than the people it serves.

Republicans have a better vision: lower taxes to keep more money in families’ pockets, school choice so parents—not bureaucrats—control education, tough-on-crime laws that put victims first, and respect for our state’s traditions rather than erasing them. We believe in opportunity for all Minnesotans, not government picking winners through endless mandates and symbolism.

This poll is more than bad news for one governor—it’s a warning for the DFL. As midterms and future races loom, Minnesotans are rejecting the status quo. We want results, not rhetoric; competence, not crusades. Walz’s record of declining approval and a rejected flag shows the progressive experiment is failing. It’s time to restore Minnesota’s promise with conservative principles that deliver prosperity, security, and pride in who we are. The people have spoken. Will Democrats listen, or will they double down on the same failed path?​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Double down.

One only needs to hear the words of Amy Klobuchar who said:

“Tim Walz has been an incredible governor who delivers for the people of Minnesota. Let’s go out and win this thing!”

She will be Tim Walz’ third term, and likely fourth.

Remember those words from Amy Klobuchar. “Tim Walz has been an incredible governor who delivers for the people of Minnesota.“

Don’t ever forget two years ago, hours before the Trump-Biden debate on June 27, 2024, Amy Klobuchar said this:

Who is this with Alex Soros?

By golly it’s Amy Klobuchar!

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