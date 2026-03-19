Sounds reasonable, like a pretty good plan. Until you read the fine print.

One thing you have to understand. Walz is a Democrat, they don’t believe in tax cuts, increases yes, but cuts no. Walz and his DFL cohorts raised taxes by 10 billion dollars two years ago, they’re not giving that money up.

KSTP - The proposal includes expanding dependent care tax credits for families with young children and allocating $100 million to provide emergency aid to first-time homeowners and renters.

Allocating 100 million dollars for deadbeats and more than likely illegal aliens too. Where is that money coming from? Somebody has got to pay for it and God knows the DFL will never eliminate any programs to reallocate that money, they could very easily do that, but they won’t.

The plan suggests lowering the state sales tax by three-quarters of a cent while expanding it to include services like financial planners, bankers and lawyers.

In other words they’ll tax your bank transactions, your retirement account via your financial planner, and if you need a lawyer. The average Minnesotan will pay more to this greedy state government than it would be if they didn’t lower the sales tax.

And here’s Walz promoting his communist ideology, just like Barack Obama did. Get a load of this crap.

“There’s no reason the sales tax can’t be expanded to broader numbers so that people who are at the top can pay a little bit on that and the folks at the bottom can see a reduction in the sales tax,” said Walz.

Spread the wealth around a little, right Tim!

Walz’s proposal also includes financial assistance for those affected by “Operation Metro Surge.” And where is that coming from? Once again Walz wants the taxpayers to pay for his screw up. He chose to violate federal immigration law, he chose to interfere with agents performing their duties. He chose to make this shit hole state a sanctuary state, and who gets stuck paying the bill? We do. How about, NO. All of that mess would have been prevented had he followed the law.

Furthermore, I have no sympathy or empathy for those people in Minneapolis. They voted for this, from Walz to Frey to solid DFL representation. They made their bed. Elections have consequences, and now the bill has come due. It’s your problem, the rest of us aren’t going to pay your bills. Now, take your tin cup and get lost.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson expressed opposition to tax increases, saying, “When we’re talking about affordability as Republicans in the Senate and the House and talking about how can we help Minnesotans afford their life [and] Democrats are again talking about, ‘Hey, how can we tax Minnesotans more?'”

The DFL has completely ruined Minnesota.

Boy, did I ever go off script on this one, huh? I couldn’t help it. I’m just sick to death of the DFL and their voters and allies. Everything they touch turns to shit, including this once great state. No wonder we now have an outmigration problem.

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