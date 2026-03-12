Apparently the solution to Minnesota’s fraud scandals is… more bureaucracy.

That’s the takeaway from the newest proposal by Tim Walz, who says restructuring the state’s human-services system will help prevent future fraud. After all the headlines and hearings, Minnesotans are now being told the real problem isn’t missed warnings or weak enforcement — it’s the organizational chart.

This comes after the infamous Feeding Our Future scandal, where prosecutors say more than $250 million meant to feed children was siphoned off through fraudulent programs. It’s the kind of scandal that might lead taxpayers to expect accountability, stronger enforcement, or maybe even consequences for those who missed the red flags. Can’t have that.

Instead, we’re getting a bureaucratic makeover.

The same agencies that failed to detect massive fraud are now supposed to stop the next one — just with a few new reporting structures and committees. That’s comforting, in the same way rearranging deck chairs is comforting when the ship is taking on water.

Leave a comment