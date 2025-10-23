Governor Tim Walz wants Minnesotans to think the massive fraud in state programs was the work of “organized crime.”🤣 Timmy didn’t get the memo. La Cosa Nostra, aka, the mafia does not exist in Minnesota. There’s no boss or godfather anymore. That was over and done with 40 years ago. The only organization that made this scandal possible was his own government’s incompetence.

The Feeding Our Future scheme — over $250 million stolen from taxpayers — happened under the nose of Walz’s Department of Education. Auditors said the agency’s oversight was “inadequate,” yet Walz now blames fictitious mob figures from a 50 year old movie instead of taking responsibility. It’s political spin at its worst: the governor pretends he’s fighting crime while ignoring the fact that his administration left the door wide open.

When whistleblowers raised alarms, the state kept cutting checks. Even after the FBI got involved, Walz downplayed it. Now he’s forming “task forces” and talking tough — but the money’s gone, and we know who failed us—Tampon Tim Walz, the incompetent governor of Minnesota.

This wasn’t organized crime. It was organized incompetence — and it happened on Tim Walz’s watch.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness