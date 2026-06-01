Federal prosecutors have charged two women — Shamso Ahmed Hassan and Hanaan Mursal Yusuf — in what authorities describe as a massive Medicaid fraud scheme tied to Minnesota’s autism treatment program. Prosecutors allege the pair fraudulently obtained more than $21 million in taxpayer money through autism therapy centers operating in Minneapolis and St. Cloud.

More Somali’s, more fraud. Get rid of them, all of them and send them back to that third world shit hole they came from. Remember, over 97% of the fraud has been committed by Somali’s.

According to the indictment, the defendants submitted roughly $46.6 million in fraudulent Medicaid claims through two businesses — Smart Therapy Center LLC and Star Autism Center LLC — between 2020 and 2024 under Minnesota’s Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) autism program. Federal authorities say approximately $21.1 million was ultimately paid out.

The DOJ alleges the scheme included:

Paying cash kickbacks to parents to enroll children in autism treatment programs.

Billing Medicaid for services that were unnecessary or never provided.

Using unqualified or nonexistent providers on reimbursement claims.

Laundering proceeds through relatives and associates.

Sending some fraud proceeds overseas to Kenya and using funds to purchase real estate and luxury items.

The defendants have been charged with:

Conspiracy to commit health care fraud

Multiple counts of health care fraud

False statements related to health care matters

Money laundering

Conspiracy to defraud the United States

Authorities say both women remain in federal custody pending further proceedings. And that’s a good thing. If they were in Minnesota custody they would have been released on their own recognizance and touching down at Mogadishu International by now with 21 million bucks of our money.

Being asked about this, the vile governor, Tim Walz had the most vulgar and insulting response you’ve ever heard by an elected official.

Tim Walz was asked whether the Somali community should start holding its own accountable.



Walz deflected and said, “White men should be holding White men accountable.”

Are you fucking kidding?

What do white men have to do with this? Not a goddam thing.

White men aren’t committing the fraud here. Somali’s are.

This asshole is totally fucked in the head.

It’s too bad Vance Boelter didn’t get him instead of the Hortman’s. What a cocksucker he is.

Unbelievable.

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