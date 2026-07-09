Fahad Mohamed Nur

The FBI announced today that it is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Fahad Mohamed Nur, a 42-year-old fugitive charged in Minnesota’s massive Feeding Our Futurepandemic meal fraud case.

According to federal authorities:

Nur is accused of participating in the scheme that prosecutors say stole millions of dollars from the federal child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FBI says he has ties to Somalia and believes he may currently be living there.

The reward is available for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

This is the second $150,000 FBI reward announced in recent weeks for a fugitive connected to the Feeding Our Future investigation. An earlier reward targeting Said Abdullahi Ereg was followed by his surrender at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport after more than two years as a fugitive.

The Feeding Our Future investigation remains one of the largest pandemic fraud cases in U.S. history. Prosecutors allege that more than $250 million intended to feed children was diverted through fraudulent meal reimbursement claims. Dozens of defendants have pleaded guilty or been convicted, while additional cases continue to move through the courts.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or 1-800-225-5324. Tips can also be sent to a local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or online.

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