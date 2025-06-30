Read that flyer paying close attention to the very last paragraph.

Registration is prioritized for Washington County residents that identify as…

In other words if you’re a straight white male or female, go to the back of the line.

It’s discrimination, it doesn’t matter the “cause,” trying to atone for some transgression in the past, what your motives are, or what the race is. Discrimination is discrimination.

If you don’t like discrimination and believe it’s wrong like the overwhelming majority of Americans, then don’t do it.

Motives don’t matter and don’t count. You either discriminate or you don’t. Washington County does. The receipt makes that pretty clear.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness