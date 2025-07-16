This is appalling. The Minnesota Department of Education needs to be eliminated, and everyone in it held accountable.

This is brainwashing. It is total indoctrination.

If you have children in Minnesota schools, pull them out.

This is absolutely horrible what MDE is doing.

Watch the video below.

A courageous teacher spoke to Liz Collin on her Liz Collin Reports podcast. “It’s not a lot of time for feedback. They seem to be in a big hurry to get this pushed through,” said “Sam”—a licensed teacher and longtime K-12 health educator in Minnesota. Sam asked Collin not to use her real name or reveal her identity because she could potentially lose her job for publicly “pushing back” against the proposed standards.

I looked through the comments and everyone opposed this. Not one person thought this was a good idea.

But here’s the deal, here in the Soviet Socialist Republic of Minnesota, it doesn’t matter. They are going to push this through.

