A paraglider's terrifying crash into the Red River was caught on camera after striking a power line over the river near Grand Forks, North Dakota by Grand Forks resident Dusty Howlett.

You can hear the “pop” and see the spark when he hits the power line over the river, then he goes straight down. That would be a terrifying ordeal to watch, let alone experience. He was lucky Dusty Howlett was right there.

Howlett, just happened to be walking nearby along the river and reported the pilot was waving and talking from the water until emergency crews arrived and pulled the paraglider from the river, uninjured.

The Red River separates North Dakota from Minnesota. Grand Forks is on the North Dakota side, directly across from East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

