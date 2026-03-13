They told us the “Great Replacement” was a paranoid fantasy peddled by bigots. Then an imam in Bloomington, Minnesota, stood in front of his congregation at the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center on January 23, 2026, and said the quiet part out loud:

“They see the Muslims as their replacement. And to be honest with you, we are their replacement. We are, as they would say, the new kids on the block and this is our moment.”

No dog whistles. No euphemisms. Just raw, unfiltered Islamic triumphalism delivered in a Friday sermon and posted proudly on the mosque’s own YouTube channel. Imam Abdul Malik wasn’t speaking in code. He was celebrating the displacement of the historic American people—the “privileged” ones who built this country—and framing it as inevitable, righteous, and already underway.

Let’s be real and tell it like it is. The blunt truth. Muslims are not native to this country, they’re alien. They had nothing to do with its founding and have contributed nothing to this country. All they’ve done is taken and consumed and left blight and wreckage in their wake, just like locusts. They don’t belong here, they are incompatible with the western way of life. They are using our system to conquer us. The Left will never get that. They are the muslims useful idiots, and they will be eaten eventually. An appeaser (The tolerant Leftists especially Democrats) is one who feeds a crocodile — hoping it will eat him last.

Malik bragged about the new Muslim mayor of New York City, the “home of 9/11,” as proof that the old order is crumbling. He urged his flock to pump out doctors, lawyers, engineers, police chiefs, members of Congress, and yes, “America’s next president.” Peaceful engagement, he called it. Dawah. Civic participation.

Call it what it actually is: demographic conquest by other means. No bombs this time—just ballots, babies, and bureaucratic infiltration. Minnesota, flooded with Somali and other Muslim Third World savages thanks to decades of suicidal refugee policies, has become Exhibit A. Cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul now host parallel societies where sharia sensibilities clash with American norms, crime spikes in certain neighborhoods, and politicians chase the growing voting bloc instead of defending the founding stock.

This isn’t assimilation. It’s replacement. The imam knows it. His audience cheered it. And the corporate media, the ADL, the DFL and the usual Islamophobia hysterics will scream “bigotry” the moment anyone quotes him verbatim—just as they did when Europeans first noticed their own streets changing beyond recognition.

The West’s fatal error has been pretending Islam is merely another faith like Christianity or Judaism. It is not. It is a political-military ideology, an evil cult of hatred and intolerance with a 1,400-year track record of expansion through migration, reproduction, conquest, brutality and eventual domination. The Quran and Hadith are explicit. “Replacement” isn’t a conspiracy; it’s doctrine. The imam just updated the language for a Minnesota audience.

While native-born Americans delay marriage, have fewer children, and watch their culture demonized as “systemic privilege,” certain Muslim communities maintain fertility rates that turn neighborhoods into enclaves within a generation. Chain migration, asylum abuse, and elite indifference do the rest. Europe’s nightmare— no-go zones, grooming gangs, terror attacks, and Sharia patrols—is not “Islamophobic scaremongering.” It is the logical endpoint of exactly the mindset Imam Abdul Malik just endorsed.

He wants Muslims in power. When the imam says “we are their replacement,” he is not expressing gratitude for the opportunity to become American. He is announcing the end of America as a Western nation and the beginning of something else that likely resembles Gaza.

This is about refusing to surrender our civilization to an ideology that openly celebrates our demographic and cultural erasure. The sermon at Dar Al Farooq should be a national wake-up call, not another excuse for self-censorship and “inclusion.”

The “privileged” Americans the imam mocks built the greatest country in history. They owe no apology for wanting to keep it. If that makes us “scared,” as he claims, it is only because we still love what our forefathers created and refuse to become strangers in our own land.

The imam has spoken. The question is whether the rest of us still have the spine to answer.

Oh yeah. Fuck Islam.

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