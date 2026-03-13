Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
2h

Yes, Eff Islam, the Mullahs and their followers.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture