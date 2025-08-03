Here are the key statewide Minnesota developments between August 1 and August 3, 2025:
🏛 New Laws Take Effect (August 1)
A number of statewide laws went into effect on Friday, August 1, including:
DWI Law Overhaul:
The DWI lookback period has doubled from 10 years to 20 years.
Repeat offenders must participate in ignition interlock programs for at least two years.
Tampering with, or driving without, an interlock device now carries enhanced criminal penalties.
Housing Protections for Service Dog Trainees:
Individuals training service dogs now benefit from housing protections formerly reserved only for active service dog users (e.g., exemptions from HOA dog restrictions).
Criminal Background Checks for Adult Entertainment Licenses:
Cities and counties can now require national criminal background checks for applicants seeking licenses for adult entertainment or massage businesses.
Other Legal Changes:
The Minnesota Partition Act modernizes property partition and eminent domain statutes.
Statutory reforms improved regulations around housing co‑ops, raised speed limits for garbage trucks (to 35 mph), and enhanced confidentiality in restorative justice programs.
🌫 Air Quality Crisis from Canadian Wildfire Smoke
From July 29 through August 2, a statewide air quality alert was active in Minnesota due to prolonged smoke drifting in from Canadian wildfires.
On August 1, Minneapolis recorded one of the worst air quality readings in the world—it, along with other parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, ranked among the top ten most-polluted global cities that day.
The EPA warned that many areas exceeded hazardous AQI thresholds, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid exertion.
By August 3, smoke began clearing as cooler, cloudier conditions moved in. Air quality improved into the yellow (moderate) category, and some alerts were lifted early.
📅 Political: Resignations and Elections
State Senator Nicole Mitchell (DFL–Woodbury) announced she would resign by August 4, following her felony burglary conviction. Her departure could swing control of the closely divided state Senate.
Special election timeline set:
Following the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman (House District 34B) in mid‑June, Gov. Walz scheduled a special election for that seat.
The primary is set for August 12, and the general election for September 16.
🏀 Sports Highlights: Minnesota Basketball & Baseball
WNBA – Minnesota Lynx
On August 3, the Lynx executed a blockbuster trade, acquiring DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings.
In return they sent Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, and a 2027 second‑round draft pick.
Carrington brings stellar two‑way play and defensive prowess to the already league-leading Lynx.
MLB – Minnesota Twins
On August 1, ahead of MLB's roster deadline, the Twins added eight players:
Recalled six: Travis Adams, Pierson Ohl, Ryan Fitzgerald, Edouard Julien, Alan Roden, and Austin Martin.
Purchased veteran contracts of Erasmo Ramirez and José Ureña.
This followed the trade of Carlos Correa and several other major roster moves.
On August 2, the Twins narrowly lost to the Cleveland Guardians 5–4:
Bo Naylor delivered the winning hit in the eighth.
For Minnesota, Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer; Trevor Larnach and Royce Lewis added RBI singles.
🧍 Key Social Issue: Unaccompanied Minors & Federal Welfare Checks
On August 3, reports surfaced of federal immigration agents conducting random welfare checks on households caring for unaccompanied minors in southern Minnesota.
Around 300 minors have been placed with caregivers across the state since October 2024, many facing court proceedings alone.
Families and advocates warn these sudden visits cause trauma and anxiety, and note legal assistance access is limited.