Here are the key statewide Minnesota developments between August 1 and August 3, 2025:

A number of statewide laws went into effect on Friday, August 1, including:

Statutory reforms improved regulations around housing co‑ops, raised speed limits for garbage trucks (to 35 mph), and enhanced confidentiality in restorative justice programs.

Cities and counties can now require national criminal background checks for applicants seeking licenses for adult entertainment or massage businesses.

Individuals training service dogs now benefit from housing protections formerly reserved only for active service dog users (e.g., exemptions from HOA dog restrictions).

Tampering with, or driving without, an interlock device now carries enhanced criminal penalties.

Repeat offenders must participate in ignition interlock programs for at least two years .

The DWI lookback period has doubled from 10 years to 20 years.

From July 29 through August 2, a statewide air quality alert was active in Minnesota due to prolonged smoke drifting in from Canadian wildfires.

On August 1, Minneapolis recorded one of the worst air quality readings in the world—it, along with other parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, ranked among the top ten most-polluted global cities that day.

The EPA warned that many areas exceeded hazardous AQI thresholds, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid exertion.