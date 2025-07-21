Weekend Minnesota News Recap 7/20/25
Here are the top Minnesota stories from the weekend of July 19–20, 2025:
🌤️ Weather & Environment
Northern Minnesota is under an air quality alert through Monday morning (July 21), due to smoke drifting from Canadian wildfires. No new fire permits are being issued, and campfires are discouraged.
Twin Cities saw warm and sunny conditions, with weekend highs in the 80s. Expect cooler temps Sunday (highs in upper 70s to low 80s), then increasing rain and potential flooding starting Monday.
🎶 Local Events & Culture
Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul kicked off strong—with Day 3 featuring headliners Green Day, Garbage, Sublime, 311, and Blind Melon following a storm-shortened beginning.
MAP 19 things to do July 19: Included Maple Grove Days and other Twin Cities activities.
In St. Paul, Rondo Days and the Twin Cities Tattoo Festival were taking place alongside events like the Basilica Block Party downtown.
🗞️ Crime & Public Safety
A welfare check in Pierz revealed two deceased adults; investigation ongoing.
A suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 17‑year‑old in Brooklyn Park has been arrested in Ohio and awaits extradition.
Shooting reported as possible road-rage in Otsego; thankfully no injuries reported.
🏛️ Political Developments
Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell was convicted of felony burglary and possession of burglary tools. Calls for her resignation are mounting.
At the Minneapolis DFL convention, State Senator Omar Fateh—a Somali-American and democratic socialist—secured the party’s endorsement for mayor, defeating incumbent Jacob Frey with over 60% of delegate support.
⚾️ Sports Highlights
Minnesota Twins lost both games of a weekend series in Denver to the Rockies: 6–4 on Friday and 10–6 on Saturday, extending their losing streak to three games.
WNBA All‑Star Game: Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier set an All-Star record with 36 points, leading her team to a 151–131 win.
Timberwolves Summer League: Minnesota’s summer squad went 4–0, finishing undefeated yet missing the title game due to tiebreakers. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham stood out.
🇺🇸 National/Crossover Minnesota News
Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United FC: Timbers rallied with a stoppage-time equalizer against Minnesota United F.C. during their 50th-anniversary match.
