Here are key headlines from Minnesota over the past two days, July 26 & 27, 2025:

📰 Major News & Public Safety

1. Security breach at Minnesota State Capitol (July 26)

A man with apparent mental health issues was found naked inside the Senate chamber late Friday night. Claiming to be the governor, he was transported to a St. Paul hospital for evaluation. Officials are investigating how he gained access, and Republican lawmakers are calling for increased security following the June political assassination events.

2. Report criticizes police response to June assassination rampage

A Minnesota Star Tribune investigation highlights procedural delays during the Vance Boelter shooting spree. For example, Brook­lyn Park officers reportedly waited over an hour before entering a victim’s home, despite hearing shots. The department disputes these claims.

⚽ Sports Highlights

3. Minnesota United beats St. Louis City SC with dramatic PKs (July 27)

In front of a packed Energizer Park, Minnesota United secured a thrilling 2–1 victory courtesy of two late penalty kicks by Kelvin Yeboah. Interim coach David Critchley praised the team’s resilience despite defensive lapses.

4. Nationals rout Twins 9–3 in Minneapolis (July 27)

CJ Abrams delivered a three-run double and Alex Call added a homer and three RBIs as Washington defeated Minnesota. The Nationals evened the series, while Twins pitcher Byron Buxton exited early with side soreness.

5. Twins vs. Nationals preview for Sunday (July 27)

AP previews Sunday's MLB matchup set for 2:10 p.m ET at Target Field, with Cole Sands pitching for Minnesota and Jacob Irvin for Washington. A computer projection favors the Twins 5–4.

🏀 WNBA – Lynx vs. Dream (July 27)

Minnesota Lynx, leading the WNBA standings at 22–4, faced the Atlanta Dream (14–10) at Target Center Sunday evening. Napheesa Collier continues to dominate Minnesota’s stat sheet, while Atlanta’s Jordin Canada and Allisha Gray remain key contributors. The matchup is considered pivotal in the season’s playoff picture.

🏛️ Infrastructure & Events

6. Metro transit updates

– The Metro B Line BRT route, connecting Lake & France Station in Minneapolis to Union Depot in Saint Paul, officially began service on June 14, 2025.

– The Metro Gold Line opened March 22, 2025, linking downtown St. Paul and Woodbury, and is expected to extend to downtown Minneapolis by 2027.

7. New state law requires free water at large events

Effective July 1, 2025, organizers of large events in Minnesota must now provide free drinking water to attendees, as outlined by a new state law.

8. Things to do over July 25–27 weekend

Minneapolis Aquatennial wrapped Saturday after fireworks and festivities.

Loring Park Art Festival ran July 26–27, offering art, music, food and entertainment.

ThriftCon at the Minneapolis Convention Center and We Chalk Festival in St. Louis Park featured crafts and street art.

A Water Lantern Festival was held at St. Paul's Phalen Park on Saturday evening.

🏡 Community & Local Interest

9. Early West Nile virus concerns

Twin Cities health officials are urging caution as West Nile virus activity appears early and elevated among local mosquito populations.

10. Real ID application delays

Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports extended processing times for Real ID applications, now stretching 3+ months post-deadline.

11. Coyote sightings in Greater Minnesota

Residents near Grand Rapids are advised to report any close encounters with coyotes, following multiple reports of animals wandering into populated areas.

🧾 Noteworthy Extras

The Minnesota Lottery has an unclaimed $276,000 jackpot ticket sold May 31 in Inver Grove Heights. Tax withholdings could reduce the net prize by over $86,000 if claimed within a year.

In Alexandria area, Courthouse Radio’s Echo Press News Minute noted local highlights including the passing of a former TV pioneer and an Alexandria family being named 2025 Farm Family of the Year.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness