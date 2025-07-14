Weekly Minnesota News Recap 7/13/25
Headlines from July 6 to July 13, 2025
🗞️ Top Stories
1. Crime & Public Safety
Apple Valley stabbing: A Minneapolis man, Aron Medina Rojas, has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 6 fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Daniel Aguilar in Apple Valley. He remains at large.
St. Paul grocery‑store shooting: Gunfire broke out in a St. Paul grocery store on July 11, leaving two people wounded; the suspect then turned the gun on himself.
Boil-water advisory: New Hope, Crystal, and Golden Valley were placed under a boil‑water advisory due to a valve malfunction at a Golden Valley water tower.
2. Politics & Government
Special election called: Governor Tim Walz announced a special election for House District 34B on September 16 to fill the seat left vacant by the late Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman.
3. Health & Environment
Air-quality alert: Elevated smoke from Canadian wildfires prompted a statewide air-quality alert through Monday, July 14.
4. City Measures & Community Events
Fourth of July: Authorities launched a crackdown on illegal fireworks after recent chaotic incidents, especially around Dinkytown. Road and park access restrictions enforced around Bde Maka Ska and the Mississippi River.
Crow River tube rescue: On July 4, eight tubers flipped on the Crow River near St. Michael; all were rescued safely.
5. Business & Economy
Café and Bar Lurcat to close: The beloved upscale restaurant in Loring Park, serving since 2002, will shutter permanently on September 5. Starting July 8, it will offer a special “Lurcat Classics” menu before closing.
6. Dining & Culture
Restaurant scene bloom: July brought a wave of vibrant new dining options:
Hippo Pockets opened its first brick-and-mortar on July 9.
Sota to open its third “dirty soda” location on July 14.
Other recent debuts include North Star Deli, Tiny Diner, Palace Pub, Donut Trap, Shiki, Celio, Pizzeria Lola at Indeed Brewing, Hey Y’all Tipsy Taco Bar, Cabana Anna’s, and Farmer’s Cellar..
7. Sports
Lynx dominance continues: On July 6, the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 80–75, improving to a league-best 17–2 record and remaining undefeated at home (11–0). All‑Stars Napheesa Collier (21 pts) and Courtney Williams (25 pts) starred.
Twins All‑Star selection: Byron Buxton was announced July 6 as a representative of the Minnesota Twins at the MLB All‑Star Game on July 15 in Atlanta.
🔹 Key Local Headlines
Duluth-area nurses strike
About 300 nurses and health-care staff walked out on July 8, citing stalled contract talks with Essentia Health—demanding better staffing and safety measures.
Drive‑by shooting sentencing
A Duluth man was sentenced on July 9 for a drive‑by shooting at a relative’s home.
EPA lab staff on leave
Six employees at Duluth’s EPA lab have been placed on leave after signing a dissent letter criticizing agency direction.
CHS to close Superior grain terminal
Twin Ports’ largest grain elevator—capacity of 18 million bushels—will shut down by August 31, affecting local agriculture.
City Council president banned from coffee shop
Council President Terese Tomanek was recently barred from a Duluth café following a dispute with an employee over a tenants’ rights post on social media.
Cloquet missing adults found deceased
On July 7, the bodies of two missing vulnerable adults from Cloquet were discovered in Aitkin County; no foul play suspected.
🌊 Events & Community Highlights
2025 Duluth Air & Aviation Expo
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and other elite jet teams performed at the airshow held July 5–6, drawing thousands.
Opening day of Duluth Air & Aviation Expo
Instagram buzzed on July 6 as “thousands flocked to opening day” of the Expo.
Festival of Sail (Tall Ships Challenge)
Running July 10–13, this event featured tall ship tours, a high dive challenge, and giant rubber duck “Mama Duck” in the harbor. It drew significant attendance and boosted local business by an estimated $15 million.
Superior High Dive Challenge
A first-ever professional high-dive competition took place during Festival of Sail.
Inspiring community story: incarceration to graduation
A local Duluth woman overcame incarceration to graduate—a story shared on July 12.
🌍 Regional & Statewide News
Statewide air quality alert
Wildfire smoke drifting from Canada prompted an air quality alert across Minnesota until July 14, with officials advising limited outdoor activity.
📰 Key Headlines
Drive‑By Shooting — Arrest Warrant Issued
On July 9, Moorhead Police confirmed a nationwide arrest warrant for a 17-year-old suspect involved in a June 19 drive-by shooting. The incident injured a teenager who has since been released from a Fargo hospital. Authorities are searching for a white Chrysler 300 (license plate EJJ379) and urge locals to come forward with any information.
Red River Rescue
On July 6, rescue teams from Fargo and Moorhead responded to a call about a woman in distress in the Red River. Moorhead Fire’s boat was used to bring her to safety; she was alert and transported to a Fargo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Moorhead Detective Honored
In early July, the City of Moorhead celebrated Detective Torgerson for superb investigative work on a major drug and kidnapping case. He was nationally recognized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office—a rare honor for local officers.
Public Works & Planning Updates
Road Repair Alert: Street repair work around 14th–16th Avenue S began on July 7.
Public Hearing Notice: Scheduled by the Planning Commission for July 15, focusing on zoning issues.
Construction Permits: Reports were filed through June, signaling increased development.
Personal Alert – Missing Person
On July 6, Moorhead Police requested help locating an 18-year-old, Angel Fisherman, who was last seen in Moorhead.
Regional Business Insight
On July 12, InForum reported Moorhead residents Patricia Ann Mendez and Shalane Renae Cunningham filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, joining other local cases across the region.
🔍 Context & Follow‑Up
Public Safety: The drive‑by shooting remains under investigation. If you have any tips, contact Moorhead Police.
Community Awareness: Stay alert for updates on Angel Fisherman’s whereabouts and upcoming public hearings impacting the city.
Infrastructure Changes: Expect lane closures around 14th–16th Avenue S due to ongoing repairs.
🏥 Rural Health Care & Labor Actions
Essentia advanced practice providers strike: On July 12, nurse practitioners and physician associates at Essentia Health’s East District—covering 69 facilities in northern Minnesota and NW Wisconsin—began striking. Citing poor staffing, low pay, and a lack of bargaining rights, around 430 providers walked the picket line, demanding respect and a collective agreement.
🌾 Agriculture & Natural Resources
UMN Crop Field School registration opens: Through July 20, ag professionals can register for a two‑day Field School (July 29–30) at the UMN Ag Experiment Station. This hands-on program offers crop diagnostics, CEUs, and small-group training.
DNR invites comments on walleye limit reduction: Starting next May, statewide walleye possession limits may drop from 6 to 4. The DNR is seeking public feedback. Anglers are keenly watching this change in regulation.
🛣️ Infrastructure & Transportation
MnDOT Hwy 316 work begins: On July 11, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced highway improvements will start July 16 on Hwy 316 (between Tuttle Drive and 180th Street) near Hastings.
Metro Gold Line RAPID UPDATE: The METRO Gold Line, a St. Paul–Woodbury bus rapid transit service, officially opened this spring (March 22, 2025). No new updates this week.
⚖️ Rural Policy & Federal Intervention
Federal Medicaid cuts threaten rural hospitals: On July 7, Rep. Larry Kraft flagged proposed $1 trillion federal Medicaid cuts that could affect up to 250,000 Minnesotans—particularly endangering rural hospitals. Though $50 billion is proposed to aid rural providers, the support is temporary (five years) and likely insufficient.
Local lawmaker’s call for rural support: Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL–Hermantown) published an op‑ed pledging support for rural healthcare, education, infrastructure, and fair taxation—warning greater Minnesota can’t rely on a disengaged federal government.
