Boil-water advisory : New Hope, Crystal, and Golden Valley were placed under a boil‑water advisory due to a valve malfunction at a Golden Valley water tower.

St. Paul grocery‑store shooting : Gunfire broke out in a St. Paul grocery store on July 11, leaving two people wounded; the suspect then turned the gun on himself.

Apple Valley stabbing : A Minneapolis man, Aron Medina Rojas, has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 6 fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Daniel Aguilar in Apple Valley. He remains at large.

Special election called : Governor Tim Walz announced a special election for House District 34B on September 16 to fill the seat left vacant by the late Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman.

Crow River tube rescue : On July 4, eight tubers flipped on the Crow River near St. Michael; all were rescued safely.

Fourth of July : Authorities launched a crackdown on illegal fireworks after recent chaotic incidents, especially around Dinkytown. Road and park access restrictions enforced around Bde Maka Ska and the Mississippi River.

Café and Bar Lurcat to close : The beloved upscale restaurant in Loring Park, serving since 2002, will shutter permanently on September 5. Starting July 8, it will offer a special “Lurcat Classics” menu before closing.

Other recent debuts include North Star Deli, Tiny Diner, Palace Pub, Donut Trap, Shiki, Celio, Pizzeria Lola at Indeed Brewing, Hey Y’all Tipsy Taco Bar, Cabana Anna’s, and Farmer’s Cellar..

Sota to open its third “dirty soda” location on July 14.

Twins All‑Star selection : Byron Buxton was announced July 6 as a representative of the Minnesota Twins at the MLB All‑Star Game on July 15 in Atlanta.

Lynx dominance continues : On July 6, the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 80–75, improving to a league-best 17–2 record and remaining undefeated at home (11–0). All‑Stars Napheesa Collier (21 pts) and Courtney Williams (25 pts) starred.

Cloquet missing adults found deceased On July 7 , the bodies of two missing vulnerable adults from Cloquet were discovered in Aitkin County; no foul play suspected.

City Council president banned from coffee shop Council President Terese Tomanek was recently barred from a Duluth café following a dispute with an employee over a tenants’ rights post on social media.

CHS to close Superior grain terminal Twin Ports’ largest grain elevator—capacity of 18 million bushels—will shut down by August 31 , affecting local agriculture.

EPA lab staff on leave Six employees at Duluth’s EPA lab have been placed on leave after signing a dissent letter criticizing agency direction.

Drive‑by shooting sentencing A Duluth man was sentenced on July 9 for a drive‑by shooting at a relative’s home.

Duluth-area nurses strike About 300 nurses and health-care staff walked out on July 8 , citing stalled contract talks with Essentia Health—demanding better staffing and safety measures.

Festival of Sail (Tall Ships Challenge) Running July 10–13 , this event featured tall ship tours, a high dive challenge, and giant rubber duck “Mama Duck” in the harbor. It drew significant attendance and boosted local business by an estimated $15 million.

Opening day of Duluth Air & Aviation Expo Instagram buzzed on July 6 as “thousands flocked to opening day” of the Expo.

2025 Duluth Air & Aviation Expo The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and other elite jet teams performed at the airshow held July 5–6 , drawing thousands.

Statewide air quality alert Wildfire smoke drifting from Canada prompted an air quality alert across Minnesota until July 14 , with officials advising limited outdoor activity.

Drive‑By Shooting — Arrest Warrant Issued

On July 9, Moorhead Police confirmed a nationwide arrest warrant for a 17-year-old suspect involved in a June 19 drive-by shooting. The incident injured a teenager who has since been released from a Fargo hospital. Authorities are searching for a white Chrysler 300 (license plate EJJ379) and urge locals to come forward with any information.

Red River Rescue

On July 6, rescue teams from Fargo and Moorhead responded to a call about a woman in distress in the Red River. Moorhead Fire’s boat was used to bring her to safety; she was alert and transported to a Fargo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moorhead Detective Honored

In early July, the City of Moorhead celebrated Detective Torgerson for superb investigative work on a major drug and kidnapping case. He was nationally recognized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office—a rare honor for local officers.

Public Works & Planning Updates Road Repair Alert : Street repair work around 14th–16th Avenue S began on July 7.

Public Hearing Notice : Scheduled by the Planning Commission for July 15 , focusing on zoning issues.

Construction Permits: Reports were filed through June, signaling increased development.

Personal Alert – Missing Person

On July 6, Moorhead Police requested help locating an 18-year-old, Angel Fisherman, who was last seen in Moorhead.