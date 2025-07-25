Here’s a roundup of major Minnesota news from July 18 through July 24, 2025:

📰 Key Events & Headlines

Political & Law Enforcement

State Senator Nicole Mitchell convicted of burglary

On July 18, 2025 , a Becker County jury found DFL Senator Nicole Mitchell guilty of felony first‑degree burglary and possession of burglary tools, stemming from breaking into her stepmother’s home in April 2024. She faces up to 20 years in prison and has pledged to resign by August 4 if convicted.

Resignation to trigger special election dynamics

Mitchell’s expected resignation could impact the DFL’s narrow 34‑33 Senate majority. A special election may be held before the legislative session begins in February 2026.

Brooklyn Park House seat special election announced

After the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman in June, Governor Walz scheduled a special election for September 16, 2025, with a primary on August 12. The filing deadline was July 23. Multiple DFL candidates declared their intentions to run.

Public Safety & Weather

Fatal deaths found in Morrison County

On July 19 , deputies conducting a welfare check in Pierz discovered two deceased adults; identities are pending official release.

Brooklyn Park teen shooting suspect arrested in Ohio

A suspect involved in the July 1 fatal shooting of a 17‑year‑old girl in Brooklyn Park was jailed in Ridgeville, Ohio, on a Minnesota murder warrant.

Pedestrian fatality and mysterious death in Wadena

In Mahnomen County, a man struck by a car has prompted an arrest. Separately, the body of a missing man was found 240 feet high in a tower near Wadena; autopsy is pending.

Mosquito aerial spraying in Twin Cities

Following recent heavy rains, the Metro Mosquito Control District began helicopter treatments over seven Twin Cities counties to mitigate emerging mosquito populations.

Environmental Alerts

Air quality alert across northern and central Minnesota

From July 19 (1 p.m.) to July 21 (9 a.m.) , the MPCA issued alerts ranging from Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy (Purple AQI), due to Canadian wildfire smoke affecting communities like Duluth, Brainerd, Bemidji, and multiple Tribal Nations. Residents were advised to limit outdoor activity and monitor health impacts.

Severe storms sweep central and southern Minnesota

On July 18, western and southern Minnesota experienced storms producing over 4 inches of rain in some areas, with hail, high winds, and flash flood warnings issued in counties including Redwood and Renville. Tornado warnings also took place.

Sports & Local Updates

Minnesota Lynx continue dominance in WNBA

The Lynx improved to 21‑4 with a commanding 91‑68 win over the Chicago Sky on July 22 , remaining unbeaten at home (13‑0). Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride each scored 19 points in a balanced team effort.

The WNBA Finals rematch with the New York Liberty—set to begin July 30 —promises high-stakes basketball with postseason-style intensity.

Twins vs. Dodgers: Ohtani continues home run streak

On July 23 , the Dodgers edged the Twins 4‑3, as Shohei Ohtani extended his streak to five straight games with a home run. Freddie Freeman delivered a walk‑off single in the ninth inning.

Interleague series kicks off at Dodger Stadium

A new series between the Twins and Dodgers began on July 21 in Los Angeles, drawing attention from both fan bases.

Business & Culture

Lineup of local restaurant and bar closures

Twin Cities venues shutting down include Annie’s Parlour, Café & Bar Lurcat, Palmer’s Bar (this coming September), Heights Bakery (in August), Young Joni, StepChld, and others—reflecting pandemic hangovers, lease issues, and changing consumer patterns.

🌍 In the Spotlight

🔹 Emerging Political Scene

The conviction and likely resignation of Senator Mitchell, alongside the brewing special election for Hortman’s seat, mark key shifts in Minnesota’s legislative landscape. Meanwhile, Minneapolis politics heats up with Omar Fateh earning the DFL endorsement in the mayoral race, upending expectations for incumbent Jacob Frey.

🔹 Public Safety & Weather Challenges

Severe storms and wildfire smoke prompted widespread alerts, while troubling crises in multiple counties—from suspicious deaths to deadly crashes—stirred concern.

🔹 Sports Momentum

On the court, the Lynx are setting their sights on another title, and on the diamond, the Twins continue a tightly contested series with the Dodgers.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness