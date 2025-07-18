Here are some key news highlights from July 14–18, 2025 in Minnesota:

Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial reached its closing stages in Becker County, with defense testimony finishing and the jury beginning deliberations on July 18.

In Mower County, Attorney General Keith Ellison secured a conviction for Cham Obang Oman, found guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in a June 2023 drive-by shooting that killed one and injured two others.

A fatal two-car crash near Bowlus on July 11 was confirmed by Morrison County authorities: a Toyota Prius struck a Ford F-450, resulting in one death.

A house fire near Cook in northeastern Minnesota killed two people, prompting an ongoing investigation.