Here are some key news highlights from July 14–18, 2025 in Minnesota:
🚨 Major Legal & Crime Updates
Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial reached its closing stages in Becker County, with defense testimony finishing and the jury beginning deliberations on July 18.
In Mower County, Attorney General Keith Ellison secured a conviction for Cham Obang Oman, found guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in a June 2023 drive-by shooting that killed one and injured two others.
A fatal two-car crash near Bowlus on July 11 was confirmed by Morrison County authorities: a Toyota Prius struck a Ford F-450, resulting in one death.
A house fire near Cook in northeastern Minnesota killed two people, prompting an ongoing investigation.
In Mahnomen County, a pedestrian was killed and a driver arrested after a crash earlier on July 18.
🏛️ State & Political News
AG Ellison sued the federal government on July 14 over freezing $6.8 billion in education funding, including over $70 million crucial for Minnesota schools.
Governor Tim Walz publicly stated he's not pursuing a 2028 presidential run, focusing instead on strengthening the DFL and support for the party’s eventual nominee.
A statement from the Minneapolis legislative delegation criticized the appointment of Sgt. Mark Hanneman, the officer involved in the fatal raid that killed Amir Locke, to lead MPD’s use-of-force training—calling it detrimental to policing reforms and community trust.
🌱 Environment & Infrastructure
Recent drought-monitoring data shows Minnesota is experiencing "widespread recovery" in many areas, though northwestern regions still lag behind.
Roadwork on I‑94 and I‑394 is underway, expected to continue through November and impact Twin Cities commuters, with frequent overnight lane closures.
Starting August 1, Minneapolis will begin a pilot program for red-light and speed cameras at select intersections, issuing warnings for first-time speeders and $40–$84 fines thereafter.
☀️ Weather & Nature
A heat advisory struck the Twin Cities on July 14, with highs around 93°F and "feels-like" near 100°F. Scattered storms followed on July 15–16.
Aurora watchers had good reason to look up—northern lights were visible in northern Minnesota skies during the nights of July 14 and 15 .
🏙️ Twin Cities & Community Notes
Corporate policy tensions emerged as Twin Cities companies enforce return-to-office mandates while their CEOs remain out-of-state—raising morale concerns among employees.
The Twin Cities faced a wave of beloved restaurant closures, including Annie’s Parlour in Dinkytown and long‑standing venues like Café Lurcat and Heights Bakery.
The Axios Twin Cities newsletter (July 18) reported on the upcoming Minneapolis DFL mayoral endorsement process—highlighting rising back‑to‑school shopping costs, Sen. Mitchell’s trial, WNBA star Napheesa Collier’s standout season, Edina Grill’s planned closure, and the State Fair’s novel “soft‑serve beer.”
🏈 Sports Brief
The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Twins 2–1 on July 13 at Target Field, breaking their eight-game skid. Minnesota closed its homestand at 6–3 before the All-Star break.
