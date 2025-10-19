1. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

“Every day gets better for us.”

Context: Comment about the political optics of the federal government shutdown. Critics across the aisle called it cynical and insensitive, given that hundreds of thousands of federal employees were missing paychecks.

Source: The Guardian – U.S. shutdown coverage, Oct 11 2025

2. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

“You’ve got Karoline Leavitt, who’s sick … I’m not sure whether she’s just demented, ignorant, a stone-cold liar, or all of the above.”

Context: In a press gaggle about the shutdown and White House communications, Jeffries’ personal attack on Trump’s press secretary drew bipartisan criticism for its language.

Source: Politico – Oct 15 2025 coverage

3. Graham Platner (D-ME Senate Candidate)

“Older, white rural Americans are racist and stupid.”

Context: Old social-media posts from Platner resurfaced this week, prompting Sen. Susan Collins to denounce them as “terrible and offensive.” Platner later called them “stupid jokes from years ago.”

Source: Spectrum News Maine – Oct 17 2025

4. Jay Jones (D-VA Attorney General Candidate)

“If Speaker Gilbert gets two bullets to the head … I’ll go to his funeral to piss on his grave.”

Context: Violent texts from 2022 re-emerged during this campaign week, sparking new condemnation from both parties. Jones said the messages were “private trash talk,” but the damage was done.

Source: Virginia Mercury – Oct 5 2025 coverage

5. Judge William Young (U.S. District Court, Mass.)

“He ignores everything — the Constitution, our civil laws … what he will not countenance is dissent or disagreement.”

Context: In a fiery opinion about an immigration-speech case, Judge Young excoriated the President’s disregard for limits on power. Supporters praised his candor; critics said it sounded like a political op-ed, not a ruling.

Source: The Guardian – Oct 4 2025 analysis

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness