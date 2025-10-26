1) Stacey Patton (Howard University, journalism professor) — blog post (Oct 21–22, 2025)

Quote: “So when white allies ask, ‘What can I do?’ here’s the answer: Be like John Brown. Ask yourself, what am I willing to burn so somebody else can breathe?”

Context: A Substack/blog post about allyship invoking the militant abolitionist John Brown; the line drew broad attention and criticism in conservative media and social feeds. Dr. Stacey Patton

2) Hakeem Jeffries (House Democratic Leader) — post on X (Oct 23, 2025)

Quote: “The Trump administration just declared that erecting a ballroom is the President’s main priority. Meanwhile. The cost of living is way too high and the Republican health-care crisis threatens millions of Americans.”

Context: Jeffries' post criticized comments about White House construction priorities; fact-checkers flagged the post as a misleading framing of the original remarks. (PolitiFact reviewed and rated the claim misleading/false in context.) PolitiFact

3) Karine Jean-Pierre (ex-White House press secretary / author) — interview / book promotion (Oct 21, 2025)

Quote(s): — On criticism she faced at the podium: “What I can do is state facts, which is that no one has ever looked like me that has been at that podium.” — On party affiliation: Jean-Pierre explained why she no longer identifies as a Democrat and criticized party dysfunction in her new book and interviews.

Context: Comments appeared in book excerpts and an Oct. 21 PBS NewsHour interview about her new book Independent; coverage emphasized her critique of the two-party system and her recounting of the scrutiny she faced as press secretary. KLCC

4) Bernie Sanders (U.S. Senator) — No Kings rallies (Oct 20, 2025)

Quote (representative line from Oct. 20 remarks): “This moment is not just about one man’s greed, one man’s corruption or one man’s contempt for the Constitution. This is about a handful of the wealthiest people on Earth who, in their insatiable greed, have hijacked our economy and our political system ...”

Context: Sanders spoke at nationwide "No Kings" protests on Oct. 20; his fiery language about billionaires and "hijacking" the system was widely reported and criticized by political opponents. (Included here because critics labeled the rhetoric extreme/overblown.) Democracy Now!

5. U.S. House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA)

Shutdowns are terrible and, of course, there will be, you know, families that are going to suffer. … But it is one of the few leverage items we have." Fox News Congresswoman Katherine Clark

