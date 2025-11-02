1. Chris Murphy (U.S. Senator, Connecticut) — Oct 29, 2025

“We are not on the verge of an authoritarian takeover … we are in the middle of an authoritarian takeover.” The Washington Post

Context: Murphy made this statement amid the ongoing federal government shutdown, suggesting that the closure of government and the withholding of benefits wasn’t just a budget fight but part of a deeper erosion of democratic norms. The Washington Post+1

Why it stands out: It’s a dramatic framing—asserting that the U.S. is already under authoritarian takeover is a strong claim, and critics say this kind of rhetoric can undermine sober policy discussion.

2. Henry Ingwersen (Maine State Senator, D-Arundel) — Oct 28, 2025

“As the adults in charge, we simply cannot allow for 1 in 5 Maine children to grow and play on empty stomachs, especially with the colder months on the way.” Maine Morning Star

Context: Ingwersen was part of 81 Democratic lawmakers in Maine urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release emergency funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) ahead of a benefit cut linked to the federal shutdown. Maine Morning Star

Why it stands out: The statement uses urgent, emotionally charged language. While many would agree children shouldn’t go hungry, some might argue the framing “1 in 5” and “grow and play on empty stomachs” veers into dramatic rhetoric rather than policy specifics.

3. Trey Sherwood (Wyoming State Representative, Democrat) — Oct 21, posted publicly (reported Oct 28, 2025)

He posted the verse: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink.” (from Matthew 25:35) Cowboy State Daily

Context: This came as Wyoming faced the fallout of the SNAP benefit suspension set for Nov 1 due to the shutdown. Sherwood’s post draws on religious imagery to spotlight the issue of hunger and relief. Cowboy State Daily

Why it stands out: Using a Bible verse in a public political context can be seen as mixing religion and policy. Some may admire the moral framing; others may feel it lacks the specificity of action or legislative detail.

