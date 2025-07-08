On February 21st the headline read: Bondi says Epstein client list 'sitting on my desk right now,' and is reviewing JFK, MLK files

Yesterday, July 7th this is the headline: Epstein 'client list' doesn't exist, Justice Department says, walking back theory Bondi had promoted

Which one is it?

Two different stories at two different times for the same event by the same person is proof positive one of the two stories is a lie, and now we can’t trust the attorney general.

Let’s call a spade, a spade. Pam Bondi lied.

If she did have the client list on her desk 7 months ago, and is now claiming there was no list, she lied. If, on the other hand she said she had the list on her desk but didn’t, she lied. Pam Bondi is in a Catch 22.

It could be someone higher up the food chain made a command decision to put a quick end to this. And that thought could very well be just a conspiracy theory. We are never going to know.

And then there’s this.

In a recent revelation that has sent shockwaves through social media and mainstream news outlets, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed that a crucial minute of footage is missing from the video surveillance of Jeffrey Epstein’s cell. This information was first reported by the Twitter account Polymarket, which shared the news along with a timestamp indicating the absence of video between 11:58:59 PM and 11:59:59 PM on the night in question. This missing footage has raised numerous questions and concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death and the integrity of the investigation.

Something smells very rotten in Denmark.

