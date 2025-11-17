Nothing says “public servant” quite like a 71-year-old congressman glued to his iPad, scrolling through lingerie models on a packed flight like he’s previewing the next budget.

Rep. Brad Sherman insists he wasn’t watching porn — oh no, certainly not! It was just the algorithm, that magical force that apparently wrestles the iPad from his hands and forces him to stare at half-naked women while children walk by. According to him, he scrolled through “over a thousand posts.” Truly incredible—Congress can’t pass a budget, but this man can absolutely power-scroll the scantily clad babes!

Then came his Hall-of-Fame quote: “If I see a picture of a woman, might I look at it longer than a sunset? Yeah.” Ah yes, the statesman’s creed!

I hear his nickname is “Woody.” I’m kind of surprised that none of these photo’s of him showed the California Democrat Congressman with his right hand down his pants. Oh yeah, children were present.

In the end, it’s not complicated: a congressman got caught staring at racy photos in a flying daycare. His excuse? “The algorithm did it.” A bold defense—rarely used, never credible, nor successful.

The bar for professionalism in Congress has been set very low.

