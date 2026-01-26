WOW what a weekend in Minneapolis. It started out Saturday morning around 9:00 AM with a bang! 🤣👍 Oh yeah, the pun was intended.

But starting things out, the revolutionaries attacked federal officers performing their lawful duties.

Then we have a 37 year-old revolutionary armed with a gun, and lots of rounds do what his parents told him not to do just a week prior, engage Federal law enforcement. Alex Jeffrey Pretti decided not to take his parents advice. He should have.

Then of course, the Low IQ governor elected by the Low IQ public had to do what he always does, lie and fan the flames of hatred. He incited violence. The son-of-bitch should be skewered over a fire and spit roasted.

While Walz was inflaming the revolutionaries it led to this.

And why did it have to lead to this?

Simple answer. Walz, Frey and O’Hara.

Yup. Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and MPD Chief Brian O’Hara. The Three Fucking Stooges.

As I thought things were finally calming down on X, this dumbass pussy who goes by the name of James Connor (@toJamesConnor) decides to shoot his dumbass ignorant mouth off. I had to respond.

Saturday is not done yet!

The revolutionaries conquered a four block radius in Minneapolis overnight. As you’ll note in the video, you’ll see a Minneapolis Police squad drive by and let it happen. They do nothing.

I’m sure the citizens of Minneapolis appreciate Chief O’Hara for that. He’s doing a helluva job, aren’t you big fella!

The oath, “To protect and to serve” and enforcing the law mean nothing anymore.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT No-ICE “autonomous zone” established in Minneapolis as rioters put up their own walls and barricades to take over a swath of the city - and law enforcement and officials ALLOWED it to happen! Trump needs to send in the military to take the city back from this violent insurgency!

The powers-that-be have let this go on too long, just like they did in 2020 with the George Floyd riots. That’s weak, cowardly “leadership.” It’s surrender. Or it’s treason, and I don’t mean that by the legal sense. What I mean is leadership may actually be on the revolutionary side. Sure looks that way. Definitely bad optics.

This was my final post on Saturday. I did it on Substack Notes. I unequivocally stand by that.

And finally in big news for Saturday it looks as though Brian Flores will remain the Defensive Coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings as the Pittsburgh Steelers have hired former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to become the next Steelers head coach. That’s great news for the Vikings!

Now, let’s move on to Sunday.

It will be Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald has the Seahawks in the Super Bowl in his second year. Here in Minnesota we have Kevin O’Connell entering year five without even so much as a playoff win.

Sam Darnold used to be the Vikings quarterback. Won 14 games in 2024. They didn’t want him. He wanted to stay here, but Kev and company had other plans. Sam won another 14 games and will play in the Super Bowl. The Vikings got what exactly?

