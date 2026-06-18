We all see what’s happening in the UK under the totalitarian rule of Keir Starmer and the vile Labour Party, particularly when it comes to speech. It’s insane.

Write a post on social media the government defines as offensive, you’ll get arrested. Even for posting the truth, particularly about the illegal aliens, and you show just the raw video, you’ll get arrested. Like a post, get arrested. Comment on said post, get arrested. Post a thumbs up emoji, get arrested. That’s what every fearful little dictator does. That’s what the previous regime here attempted on a lesser scale, but people did get arrested for social media posts. But they’d smear you here by corrupting the so-called fact checkers, and they used the label “misinformation” on truths they didn’t like.

Now the UK under Comrade Starmer and his Labour Party have decided that kids under 16 don’t belong on social media, so his politburo just recently made it law, further eroding free speech in the once free United Kingdom. I posted the story on Telegram, Monday.

Now that’s a big government Democrat dream come true!

Note what I wrote about the TV ads and the frivolous lawsuits that only need one activist judge’s ruling to open up the floodgates here for this exact nonsense.

It has begun.

This is the legal team, probably working on behalf of the Democrat Party and it’s allies to stretch the truth in to something it isn’t without technically lying, but being blatantly devious and unethical in order to enact the very same thing here with the permission of the people due to intentionally misleading them. Nudging them.

In the television ad they blame just about every adolescent mental illness on social media. From eating disorders to drug abuse, it’s all heavily insinuated, but never said. That right there should tell you they aren’t being straight, and they know they can’t legally say it without providing evidence they do not have. That should also tell you they have an agenda and are working on behalf of something else.

In that ad, the one thing that really struck me was when they said, “countries all over the world are banning social media for those under 16.” As if that makes it right or means we should do it.

Who cares what other countries are doing? They aren’t us. They are also less free than we are.

“Other countries around the world are banning…” reminds me of the juvenile stuff I used to pull and then would get caught, and I’d say to my parents, “well, everybody’s doing it.” In which they would reply, “If everybody was jumping off the Empire State Building, would you?”

One more thing about that, “Other countries around the world are banning social media for those under 16” nonsense. Legally they’re correct, but they make it sound like “everybody’s doing it.” They’re not.

See what I mean when I truthfully claim they are purposefully misleading us?

They are.

Beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Their website address is socialabuse45.com

I don’t like them. They are an enemy of freedom and a bunch of Nanny State Karen’s. But then again, I don’t like anybody or anything trying to take freedom from the American people.

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