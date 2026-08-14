What do Minnesotans think of the DSA’s platform?
Alpha News hit the streets of Centennial Lakes Park to ask visitors for their opinions on the Democrat Socialists of America's policies
Alpha News hit the streets of Centennial Lakes Park in Edina to ask visitors for their opinions on the Democrat Socialists of America’s (DSA) policies and what they believe are the biggest issues facing Minnesota.
Minnesotans offered a wide range of reactions when asked about several policies associated with the Democrat-Socialist movement, including the abolition of national borders and prisons, stopping all deportations, and restructuring the federal government.
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