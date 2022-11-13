The first thing that needs to be clear is I am not a lefty, a “never Trump” guy, a RINO, or a filthy “reach across the aisle in a spirit of bipartisanship” moderate. I voted for Trump twice, and have never voted for a democrat, and I never will. So let’s get that out of the way, first thing.

What I am is a realist. I don’t make excuses, or rationalize or justify, nor do I “see no evil, here no evil, speak no evil,” and turn a blind eye to my side’s shortcomings, that’s what democrats do. Unfortunately, we have a lot of democrat-like Republicans on my side that do what democrats do, and it’s wrong. They sure get testy if you point things out they don’t want to hear. They are not realists.

Earlier in the week Trump went after Ron DeSantis:

“Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations, who didn’t have to close up his State, but did, unlike other Republican Governors, whose overall numbers for a Republican, were just average—middle of the pack—including COVID, and who has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did!” “The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump runs, and he says, ‘I’m only focused on the Governor’s race, I’m not looking into the future,' well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer.”

A few days later he mocks Glen Youngkin:

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” the 45th president said in a series of posts on Truth Social. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning.

WTF?

This isn’t rational. It oozes narcissism and self importance. These are two good conservative governors. What does Trump expect? His feet kissed by these two? Who is next? South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem? Marco Rubio (again)?

It appears to be tearing down any potential, future primary opponents, and let me tell you folks, that is what democrats do in elections against Republicans.

No one is denying Trump did a magnificent job while president, but to attempt to destroy others within your own party, so that you can win is toxic and divisive, it weakens our chances of winning.

I don’t know about you, but this stuff has turned me off. If he’s the nominee in 2024, he’s not going to win, he’s too toxic, and we’ll be stuck with Biden for another four years, or worse, someone like Gavin Newsom, not for four years, but eight. If you think I’m full of it, I’m not. That red wave that never happened is proof.

We as Republicans need to do some soul searching, and we have to be honest.

Leave a comment

Share Hard-A-Starboard Newsletter