In the name of equity, Minnesota’s cannabis licensing system has veered dangerously close to institutionalized favoritism. The state’s new “social equity” program gives preferential treatment to certain applicants—primarily those with prior marijuana convictions, military veterans, or residents of over-policed communities. On paper, this sounds compassionate. In practice, it opens the door to unintended consequences, including the risk of licenses being awarded to individuals with troubling criminal pasts.

While officials claim that only nonviolent cannabis offenders qualify, the vague definitions and uneven vetting standards create fertile ground for abuse. If someone served time for large-scale trafficking or was involved in a criminal network, are they still considered “nonviolent” because their crime involved marijuana? This isn’t a theoretical concern—it’s a natural consequence of blurring justice with social engineering.

Conservatives understand that actions have consequences. Granting privileged access to commercial cannabis licenses based solely on past arrests sends a dangerous message: that breaking the law can pay off if the political winds shift. It undermines the principle of equal treatment under the law, replacing it with bureaucratic favoritism dressed in the language of “equity.”

What’s more, the program sidelines law-abiding entrepreneurs—many of whom may lack political connections or social equity status but are fully qualified to operate a safe, responsible business. In essence, Minnesota’s licensing process has become a social experiment in reparations, not a merit-based economic policy.

We should ask ourselves a fundamental question: Is it wise to build a new legal industry—one with potential for abuse, addiction, and public health concerns—on a foundation of past criminality? Equity should not mean favoritism. Compassion should not mean recklessness. And second chances should not mean first in line.

As cannabis becomes big business in Minnesota, we must ensure that those entrusted with legal authority over its sale are held to the highest ethical and legal standards—not the lowest. Public safety, not political correctness, should be the state’s priority.

