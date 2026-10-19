Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has spent a year defending a policy that lets people caught with illegal firearms walk free if the stop started with expired tabs, a broken taillight, or excessive window tint. From October 2025 to October 2026 her office declined 27 cases under this rule, including nine weapons charges. In one case involving a driver with two prior illegal-possession convictions, she refused to make an exception. “If you aren’t enforcing a policy, it really has no influence,” she said. Yeah, well if you’re not enforcing the law, you’re not doing the job you swore an oath to do.

Police chiefs and the sheriff have warned that this approach makes it harder to interrupt youth gun violence and get illegal weapons off the street. Nearly half the guns the sheriff’s office previously seized came from traffic stops. Moriarty’s reply is racial: these “pretext stops” pull over Black drivers more often and cause “stress and trauma.” She prioritizes reducing those encounters over charging prohibited people with guns, thereby treating public safety as an annoyance.

A low recovery rate does not make the guns that are recovered unimportant. A prohibited person with a firearm remains a threat whether the officer first noticed a broken light or speeding. Competent prosecutors charge both. Moriarty has chosen to de-emphasize one because it produces disparate outcomes she dislikes.

That is the fucked up, woke, leftist ideology over evidence. The communities most hurt by the resulting gun violence are the same ones she falsely claims to protect. When the county attorney decides some illegal guns are better left alone, voters are entitled to conclude that public safety is no longer her priority.

She should be charged with criminal negligence and dereliction of duty. She’s an absolute piece of shit wrapped in skin.

Leave a comment