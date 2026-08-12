Ah, the noble educators of Minnesota have spoken. Once again, the sacred Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, those optional, low-stakes rituals of academic theater are under grave threat. Not from chronically declining literacy, not from years of fads that treat rigorous instruction like a hate crime, and certainly not from the union’s longstanding allergy to accountability. No, the true villain is Operation Metro Surge. ICE agents, you see, are the reason Johnny can’t read.

How convenient. When scores inevitably stagnate or drop, the teachers’ union can simply point at the nearest federal agent and declare the matter closed. “You cannot teach children who are terrified,” the union president intones with the solemnity of a wartime general. As if the profession’s core competency has never included managing distracted, anxious, or absent students before. As if every previous year of mediocre results was somehow the fault of a different external crisis… COVID, systemic whatever, the phase of the moon.

The survey data is presented with the gravity of a war crimes tribunal: 72 percent of union members felt personally impacted. Students were absent. Students were anxious. Students were withdrawn. And therefore, the tests will suffer. One almost expects a footnote admitting that the same teachers have been warning about test-score catastrophe for every inconvenience since the invention of the multiple-choice question. Yet the solution is never better teaching, higher standards, or the radical notion that schools exist primarily to transmit knowledge rather than to function as full-service trauma centers, soup kitchens, and immigration counseling services.

Instead, we get the familiar ritual: lower expectations, demand more “flexibility,” and prepare the public for disappointment by blaming the nearest political football. If the scores hold steady, the teachers will take quiet credit. If they fall, Metro Surge will take the fall. Either way, the classroom remains a no-fault zone.

Why reform curriculum, confront chronic absenteeism, or face the likelihood that years of lowered bars have consequences, when you can simply wait for the next enforcement action and declare the entire educational cabal a victim? The children, of course, remain the props in this theatrical performance. The school personal meanwhile, remain the perpetual heroes of their own narrative, forever blameless, forever under siege, forever one federal operation away from explaining why the scores still refuse to rise.

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