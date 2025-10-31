Former Minneapolis City Council member Alondra Espejel — known during her time in office as Alondra Cano — once a loud voice in the movement to “defund the police” — has been arrested for DWI after allegedly crashing into a parked car and trying to flee.🤣😂

You can’t make this up. The same politician who argued that police were the problem ended up needing them to stop her from hurting someone. According to reports, she refused to show a driver’s license, refused sobriety tests, and tried to drive away from the scene.

It’s more than personal embarrassment — it’s symbolic of a failed ideology. Espejel helped push policies that weakened police morale, drove officers out of the city, and left neighborhoods struggling with rising crime. Now, she’s facing the very justice system she once tried to “reimagine.”

Minneapolis officers handled the situation professionally. They shut off her car, ensured no one was injured, and did their jobs — exactly the kind of policing her rhetoric once condemned.

The lesson is simple: slogans don’t keep streets safe, and moral superiority doesn’t excuse bad behavior. Maybe it’s time the city stopped “reimagining” public safety and started respecting the people who actually provide it.

Back the blue.

