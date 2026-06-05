Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
40m

First of all the world-class idiots who refer to women as "lactating individuals" are full of crap with their supposed non-violent language. Second, women lactate after conception/birth, however they're women from conception through death (and after that if you believe in an afterlife). It's all a commie plot - change the language before you can change the culture. Each and every one of those who would try to force this false language on the rest of us should eat shit and die.

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