A recent University of Minnesota bias report has sparked outrage after a Karen complaint was reportedly filed because someone used the word “mothers” instead of “lactating individuals.”

The Karen complainer needs to get the shit slapped out of him or her. “Lactating Individuals” fuck that bullshit, the word is “Mothers.” That day in May sure as hell isn’t called, “Lactating Individuals Day.” I suppose they’re going to bitch about that, too. The woke folk can complain by calling, 1-800-FUCK OFF.

This absolutely retarded incident highlights a troubling trend on college campuses: the growing tendency to treat ordinary language as a potential offense requiring official intervention.

For thousands of generations, the word “mother” has been a straightforward biological and cultural term. It is understood by virtually everyone and carries profound meaning for families and society. Yet today, some extraordinarily asinine institutions appear increasingly willing to scrutinize commonplace speech through the lens of a sick ideological conformity.

Universities are supposed to be places where ideas are debated, challenged, and discussed—not where individuals fear being reported for using widely accepted language. The purpose of higher education is to encourage critical thinking, not to police vocabulary according to ever-changing political standards. Nor should it be engaged in social engineering and indoctrination, like what is happening at the disgustingly woke University of Minnesota.

The real issue is whether universities are fostering a culture of open inquiry or one of self-censorship. When routine words become the subject of bias complaints, many Americans understandably wonder whether common sense is being replaced by ideological enforcement. Here’s the short answer. It is.

Universities should focus on education, scholarship, and the free exchange of ideas. They should not create environments where saying “mother” is viewed as a matter for bureaucratic review. In a free society, language evolves through discussion and persuasion—not through reporting systems and administrative oversight. As the kids say, “that would be rather “fashy” don’t you think?

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