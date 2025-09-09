On Friday morning, two suburban Minnesotans were led away in handcuffs. Their alleged crime? Not tax fraud. Not some backroom political scheme. No—federal prosecutors say they were orchestrating bombings and kidnappings in Cameroon from right here in fly over land, the Midwest.

Let that sink in. From quiet cul-de-sacs lined with SUVs and kids’ bikes, these men allegedly directed assassinations, funded militias, and approved attacks that left civilians dead—including a 15-year-old girl at a Youth Day celebration.

This isn’t just shocking. It’s a wake-up call.

We’ve long assumed terrorism is “over there,” something that happens in deserts and jungles, not next to our Target store and craft breweries. But in the era of encrypted messaging and social media fundraisers, “over there” is everywhere. A conflict in Africa doesn’t stay in Africa—it seeps through fiber-optic cables, into PayPal accounts, and, apparently, onto suburban Minnesota streets.

And here’s the truly disturbing part: these weren’t shadowy figures hiding in basements. They were U.S. citizens. Naturalized, integrated, voting in elections, paying property taxes. Ordinary—until you read the indictment accusing them of running a global insurgency from a laptop in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

We can debate immigration policy, diaspora politics, and free speech all day—but at the end of the day, this case forces us to confront a chilling reality: terrorism isn’t always imported. Sometimes, we export it.

Now the question is: what do we do about it? Do we monitor every diaspora activist group? Expand federal surveillance powers? That’s a dangerous road for civil liberties—but so is pretending that this can’t happen again.

Because it can. And it will.

Think about this one. We know for a fact that thousands if not more people intent to do us harm were knowingly let in to the country through the southern border curtesy of Joe Biden and the Democrats who are still fighting to keep illegal aliens which includes hostiles and terrorists in the country. What if some diaper head in Gaza, Damascus, Beirut or Tehran did the same thing to us and ordered an attack on a university, a shopping mall or sporting event? Or an assassination? We are not prepared for that, just like we weren’t prepared for 9/11. I suspect the infrastructure for that kind of attack on American soil is already in place thanks to the Democrats and Joe Biden with their wide open borders as they employed their version of the Cloward & Piven Strategy to gain a new voting block ensuring one party rule as the Democrat Party would have overwhelming numbers impossible for the Republicans to overcome. That is there endgame.

America isn’t just a melting pot of cultures anymore. It’s a melting pot of conflicts. And if we don’t figure out how to keep foreign wars from being waged on American soil—digitally or otherwise—we’re going to see more headlines like this one, and others that will hit home and be much worse.

