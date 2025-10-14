It’s been five years since a mob of renegade indians tore down Minnesota’s Christopher Columbus statue on the Capitol grounds — and Walz thinks this has just blown over and people have forgotten about it. Quite a few of us have not forgotten. The monument stood for nearly 90 years as a tribute to Italian heritage and exploration, it was toppled in broad daylight by militant AIM (American Indian Movement) activists while state troopers looked on and did nothing by order of Gov. Tampon Tim Walz.. No meaningful effort was made to stop the destruction or to restore what was lost. Now, Minnesota’s congressional Republicans are demanding what every citizen deserves: an explanation.

Tampon Tim once promised that there would be “consequences” for those who acted outside the law. But those consequences never came. Instead, the state quietly moved the statue into storage and pretended the issue would fade from memory. It hasn’t. The Columbus statue remains a powerful symbol of the state’s unwillingness to uphold the rule of law.

Let’s be clear: this was not a “peaceful protest.” It was the destruction of public property, sanctioned by government inaction. The moment the state decided to stand down, it set a dangerous precedent. A government that refuses to enforce its own laws invites chaos and division.

I know the leader of the war party that did this. His name is Mike Forcia. He’s from the “rez” up north. The Bad River Band of Chippewa Indians, Odanah, Wisconsin, about 5 miles east of Ashland. They’re a militant and anti-progress group. They oppose everything. I knew Mike from the late 1970’s, didn’t like him then, don’t like him now.

“Militant Mike” Forcia

The mind numbingly ignorant supporters of the toppling insist that Columbus represents oppression and that his statue’s removal is a form of justice. Wow! Talk about shit-for-brains. History is not supposed to be comfortable, and attempting to erase it does not heal or change anything about it. The Italian-Americans who erected the statue in 1931 did so to celebrate their contributions to a state and nation that, at the time, often viewed them with suspicion and prejudice. That history, too, deserves to be remembered. But did Walz ever think of that? Of course not, like all leftists he’s shortsighted, knee-jerk stupid.

Tampon Tim has had ample time to lead on this issue. Instead, he has chosen to avoid it. Every day that passes without a clear answer only reinforces the impression that the rule of law depends on who breaks it — and what political message it serves.

